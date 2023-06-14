MACCO Restructuring, H.S. Grace Form Strategic Consulting Alliance Focused on Troubled Real Estate

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MACCO Restructuring Group (“MACCO”) and H.S. Grace and Company, Inc. (“HSG”) have formed a strategic consulting alliance to leverage the expertise of each firm to address the coming tsunami of commercial real estate defaults, business turnarounds and bankruptcies.

MACCO is an award-winning business restructuring, interim executive leadership and financial advisory firm which provides services nationwide to companies in operational and financial distress. HSG, a business and litigation services consultant, brings expertise in the resolution of complicated real estate restructurings through its deep experience in real estate, financing, architecture, engineering, and construction, both inside and outside of chapter proceedings.

“Not since the 1990s have we witnessed such fundamental upheaval of industry economics, across segments but especially in commercial real estate, as we are seeing in this economic cycle,” said Dr. H. Stephen Grace, HSG president. “Our strategic consulting alliance with a national restructuring firm like MACCO, whose professionals possess real world business restructuring expertise, allows us to provide a full complement of experience and solutions, domestically and internationally, in highly complex distressed situations.”

Drew McManigle, MACCO founder and CEO, echoed those sentiments by adding, “We’re excited to be collaborating with the professionals at HSG. They bring extensive C-suite and board experience in real estate and finance, in-depth knowledge unraveling complex business issues, and expert witness skills. Between MACCO and HSG, this unbeatable combination of high-level professionalism will allow us to strategically assess, rapidly develop meaningful solutions and implement those solutions for our joint clients in a comprehensive manner.”

MACCO Restructuring Group, LLC is a national, middle-market focused interim leadership and financial advisory based in Houston with offices in Las Vegas, Denver, Oklahoma City, Wilmington/Philadelphia, and New York City. MACCO’s professionals possess real world business experience and have managed and led companies across a wide array of industries while acting as CEOs, CROs, CFOs, Senior Workout Lenders, and Fiduciaries. www.macco.group

The H.S. Grace & Company, Inc. team brings more than 1,000 years of combined senior management and board experience in a wide range of industries, including real estate. Experts in corporate governance, HSG has helped clients unravel complex business issues for more than 30 years and served as testifying experts in more than 150 cases. HSG offers an unparalleled breadth and depth of expertise to address client issues. www.hsgraceco.com

Click to view MACCO-HSG Alliance Real Estate Leadership