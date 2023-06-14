Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and Los Angeles Unified School District Partner to Offer Telehealth Visits from School with CHLA Specialists

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a first-of-its-kind partnership between a hospital and a local school district, Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) and Los Angeles Unified School District have joined together to offer virtual healthcare visits for children at school through the Virtual Care at School Program. The program aims to create a personalized and convenient way for children to receive care at school from CHLA specialists in lieu of being absent for an appointment. At launch on the first day of the 2023-2024 school year, the program will be available to existing CHLA patients 12 years of age or older who attend one of 20 participating Los Angeles Unified schools and are followed by one of the following specialties at CHLA: Adolescent Medicine, Allergy and Immunology, Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics, Endocrinology, Infectious Diseases, Medical Genetics and Pulmonology.

“Family-centered care is at the core of everything we do at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, and we know that children with chronic illnesses constantly missing school and caregivers having to leave work early to travel across town for a doctor’s appointment are pain points for many of our patient families,” says Omkar Kulkarni, MPH, Chief Transformation and Digital Officer at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. “We’ve taken these concerns to heart and worked closely with Los Angeles Unified to create the Virtual Care at School Program so that our patients can now continue receiving world-class care from California’s premier pediatric hospital without having to leave their school campus.”

“Los Angeles Unified takes an active approach in providing resources that support the whole child by fostering academic excellence, nurturing and enriching green spaces, physical wellbeing and social emotional health,” Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said. “The partnership with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, the largest provider of pediatric medical care in Los Angeles County, will not only provide world-class care from CHLA specialists. It also removes numerous impediments for families receiving medical attention by providing virtual care at schools, reducing the time families miss work and minimizing time away from the classroom. I can think of no better partner than CHLA to launch the Virtual Care at School Program.”

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, telemedicine has become an integral part of health care. At CHLA, telehealth visits have skyrocketed. Prior to the pandemic, approximately 470 virtual appointments were conducted annually. That number now exceeds 42,000. Using telehealth to bring the doctor’s office to the school setting offers a chance to deliver the care students need without sacrificing academic progress or their family’s well-being.

“As a medical professional and chief medical director of a school district, my top priority is ensuring our students receive critical support and the best medical care we can offer,” Chief Medical Director Dr. Smita Malhotra said. “I look forward to the ways this partnership with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles will benefit our students, support our families and bring necessary resources to the Los Angeles Unified school community.”

On the day of the virtual healthcare visit, students will be summoned from class and provided a safe, quiet and private space and the equipment needed to access their appointment through a link sent to their Los Angeles Unified email address. Designated school personnel will help students connect to the visit then leave the room to ensure privacy. Caregivers will also receive a link to join the appointment from wherever they may be. A caregiver is required to participate in the child’s virtual visit unless the child is over the age of 18.

Los Angeles Unified identified the following 20 schools to pilot the program based on an in-depth analysis of absenteeism rates and the number of students with chronic conditions at each school.

David Starr Jordan High School

Dr. Maya Angelou Community High School

Felicitas & Gonzalo Mendez High School

Francisco Sepulveda Middle School

Huntington Park High School

James Madison Middle School

John C. Fremont High School

John H. Francis Polytechnic High School

John Marshall High School

Los Angeles Academy Middle School STEAM Magnet

North Hollywood High School

Northridge Academy High School

Olive Vista Middle School

Panorama High School

Phineas Banning Senior High School

Rudecinda Sepulveda Dodson Middle School

Thomas Jefferson High School

Vista Middle School

William Howard Taft High School

Woodrow Wilson Senior High School

“We’re thrilled to support this first-of-its-kind partnership between Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and Los Angeles Unified to offer healthcare services to students through telemedicine,” says Samuel Salen, MD, President of the Rauch Family Foundation, whose generous philanthropic grant is providing funding for the Virtual Care at School Program. “By allowing kids who would otherwise miss school due to their chronic illness or acute injury to receive care on campus, we believe we can play a part in helping more children to prosper through their school years and beyond.”

Scheduling is now open. To make an appointment for a virtual visit and discuss eligibility, CHLA’s Virtual Care at School Program Coordinator can be reached Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PDT at 323-284-3829.

