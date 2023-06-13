Calque Welcomes Team Nikki James as a Strategic Partner

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calque, the leader in empowering established lenders to offer non-contingent mortgages, today announced a partnership with award-winning mortgage broker Nikki James and her experienced team of loan officers. Team Nikki James, a leading CrossCountry Mortgage team, now offers the Calque flagship product, The Trade-In Mortgage™, for homebuyers in Northern California and throughout the State of Colorado. Team Nikki James specializes in solving complex mortgage challenges for borrowers at any price point and has been named in the top 2% of loan officers by Scotsman Guide multiple years in a row. Through this strategic partnership, Calque and the professionals at Team Nikki James can provide another innovative approach to mortgage lending.

Homebuyers are experiencing real estate market challenges, including rising interest rates, scarce inventory, and nervous sellers. Because home equity has risen sharply over the last several years, many homeowners are sitting on significant equity in their current home, but they are cash-strapped when trying to purchase their next home. Calque is leading the mortgage innovation space with The Trade-In Mortgage™, designed for homeowners to navigate tough markets and retain wealth by seamlessly transferring their equity from one property to another. Using The Trade-In Mortgage, a homebuyer can make a non-contingent offer to compete with cash buyers.

“My team is working with homeowners that want to find their next property, but many have not sold their current home,” said Nikki James, Owner of Team Nikki James. “By partnering with Calque to offer The Trade-In Mortgage, we have a solution that minimizes the stress of simultaneously buying one home and selling another. We can allow our clients to turn their well-earned equity into cash to purchase their next property.”

Furthermore, their original home sale is backed by a Purchase Price Guarantee from Calque; if the home doesn’t sell within 90 to 150 days, depending on the market, Calque will purchase it. The Trade-In Mortgage allows more homebuyers to reassure anxious sellers in a market where interest rates rise quickly. It also ensures that homebuyers do not have to carry two mortgages indefinitely. Homeowners in Northern California and Colorado can work with any real estate professional and Team Nikki James to buy their new home using a conventional lending product before selling their existing home.

“Calque wanted to work with Nikki James because of her knowledge and experience in the mortgage industry,” said Dan Mugge, chief operating officer at Calque. “This partnership with Team Nikki James elevates our reputation in California and Colorado. Nikki is recognized for finding unique mortgage solutions for her customers, and we are proud to be a solution she can depend on.”

About Team Nikki James

Nikki James, NMLS #293138, is consistently recognized as one of the top mortgage professionals in the industry. Scotsman Guide has named her in the top 2% of all mortgage loan officers and in the top 1% of females mortgage loan officers. She celebrates her success throughout Northern California and Colorado, consistently meeting her clients’ needs with superior service and results. To learn more about Team Nikki James visit https://crosscountrymortgage.com/Nikki-James/.

About Calque

Calque partners with established community lenders to offer mortgage lending solutions that make the home purchase process simpler, less stressful, and more cost effective for homeowners. Mortgage products such as The Trade-in Mortgage™ streamline the entire home purchase process from start to finish by enabling consumers to submit non-contingent offers that function like cash offers, buy and move into their new home before selling their current one, use the accrued equity on their existing home to increase their down payment and reduce their monthly payments, prep their original home for sale after they’ve moved out, and stress less during the process.

Calque does not compete with lenders, but partners with best-in-class, FDIC-insured banks, credit unions, and mortgage banks in every state across the country. To learn more about Calque, visit http://calqueinc.com.