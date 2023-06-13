Pear Suite and OutCare Health Partner to Enhance LGBTQ+ Healthcare Access through Care Navigation

HONOLULU & INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pear Suite, a digital health company working to empower community health workers (CHWs) and better address the social determinants of health (SDOH), and OutCare Health, a nonprofit organization dedicated to LGBTQ+ health equity, are thrilled to announce their partnership during Pride Month. This collaboration builds on OutCare Health’s eight-year history of connecting the LGBTQ+ community with its network of 3,500 affirming healthcare providers across the country.

Beginning this month, OutCare Health will leverage Pear Suite's cutting-edge social care navigation platform, utilizing SDOH data to enable employers, health plans, and healthcare organizations to address the unique healthcare needs of LGBTQ+ individuals. The platform will expand the company’s reach and impact, providing a streamlined and inclusive experience, connecting patients with LGBTQ+ affirming healthcare providers, community health resources, support groups, mentors, and more.

Colby Takeda, Co-Founder and CEO of Pear Suite, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are honored to join forces with OutCare Health to advance LGBTQ+ healthcare. In addition to collaborating to bolster OutCare Health’s care navigation services, we are adding the company’s comprehensive and invaluable training, LGBTQ+ affirming provider network, and resources for Pear Suite customers to utilize, further expanding LGBTQ+ care across the country."

Dustin Nowaskie, MD, Founder and President of OutCare Health, highlighted the significance of the collaboration, particularly in light of the evolving landscape of gender-affirming care legislation. They stated, "Partnering with Pear Suite allows us to amplify our mission of creating equitable healthcare for LGBTQ+ communities. With the growing focus on gender-affirming care and related legislation, it is crucial to have robust technology solutions that enhance care navigation and connect individuals with LGBTQ+ affirming providers. Through this partnership, we are paving the way for better healthcare outcomes and enhancing the lives of LGBTQ+ individuals, addressing the pressing needs of our communities."

The partnership between Pear Suite and OutCare Health exemplifies the companies’ shared commitment to promoting LGBTQ+ health equity, delivering inclusive care, and breaking down barriers to access. Both organizations are dedicated to advancing healthcare outcomes for LGBTQ+ communities and look forward to the positive impact they will make together.

For more information about the organizations, please visit outcarehealth.org and pearsuite.com.

About OutCare Health

OutCare Health, a 501c3 nonprofit, is leading the charge for LGBTQ+ health equity worldwide, empowering millions of LGBTQ+ individuals with comprehensive resources, support, and education. Initiatives range from the OutList directory of affirming healthcare providers to mentorship, health equity training, community building, support groups, and more. OutCare’s vision is to create a world where every LGBTQ+ person has access to quality healthcare and feels empowered to live their healthiest, most authentic life.

About Pear Suite

Pear Suite is a digital health company that empowers community health workers to address the social determinants of health (SDOH). Through Pear Suite’s social care navigation platform, health plans, providers, and community-based organizations can boost member engagement, improve health outcomes, and reduce the cost of care in a person-centered, culturally, and linguistically centered way. Pear Suite has supported dozens of organizations and impacted more than 25,000 lives by driving improvements that are often overlooked in the healthcare landscape. The company’s unique ability to combine software with tech-enabled services is significantly impactful for older adults, ethnic minority groups, and other medically-underserved groups. For more information, please visit pearsuite.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.