Hasura Partners with Snowflake to Enable Faster App Development with Instant GraphQL Data APIs

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GraphQL innovation leader Hasura today announced the general availability of the Hasura Data Connector for the Snowflake Data Cloud. With this new GraphQL connector, joint customers can instantly build, deploy, and scale low-latency, high-concurrency APIs on Snowflake to feed data to a variety of multi-tenant data consumers. These new innovations provide a fast, secure, and production-ready API on Snowflake in minutes, allowing developers to quickly build data apps and services directly on Snowflake.

“Hasura enabled us to migrate quickly and easily from PostgreSQL to Snowflake, which is a more performant and scalable platform for serving the APIs and dashboards in our space utilization and analytics platform,” said Matt MacGillivray, Co-founder and VP, R&D of Innerspace. “Rebuilding the API layer with Hasura took practically no time, allowing our team to focus the migration efforts on building a better customer experience.”

Key features of the Hasura Data Connector for Snowflake include:

Instant APIs: Connect to Snowflake and instantly get GraphQL and REST APIs to query data. Granular Access Control: Declaratively add fine-grained access control into an API down to table, row and column level. Low Latency: Get blazing-fast APIs out of the box, and accelerate them further with built-in caching. Cross-source Joins: Compose a single, unified API that combines Snowflake data with other databases, REST endpoints, and GraphQL services. User-Defined Functions: The Hasura GraphQL API can be configured to track Snowflake user-defined functions, unlocking more use cases that leverage the best features of Snowflake, such as AI and ML workflows with Snowpark. Production-ready APIs: Include observability, security, resilience, and scalability needed for a hassle-free production experience.

“Data is the most valuable asset for businesses today, enabling them to make informed decisions, build strong relationships with customers, and grow their revenues,” said Jeff Hollan, Director, Product Management, Snowflake. “With Snowflake globally recognized as a leader for managing, storing, and monetizing data, and APIs being the key to surfacing that data to applications, integrations with an API layer like Hasura provide significant value to our joint customers – especially for developers that need to move fast and iterate quickly.”

This integration enables developers and data engineers to easily bring more Snowflake data to mobile and web applications, to help end consumers make better data-driven decisions and enjoy richer, personalized experiences powered by data.

Example use cases include:

Data Apps on Snowflake: Developers can rapidly build multi-tenant mobile and web applications directly on Snowflake Data Cloud, without spending countless hours writing (and securing, tuning, hardening, etc.) the APIs required to serve the data to the frontend. This could be for internal or external applications, for example:

Rich Analytics in Multi-tenant SaaS: A wide range of applications, e.g., spending behavior/health charts for a user in a mobile banking app, or a live in-app earnings dashboard for a gig worker, can be fueled directly by the Snowflake Data Cloud.

Real-time Personalization: Custom promotional offers for the shopper in an eCommerce app can be created based on recent actions, using this connector.

Internal Apps and Services: A customer 360 app that combines sales, marketing, product, and finance data from the Snowflake Data Cloud could be created to give internal stakeholders a complete view of the customer.

Data sharing and data contracts: Data teams can use Data APIs to open Snowflake data to a wider group of internal and external stakeholders in a self-serve, yet controlled and trusted way. Data APIs serve as data contracts that decouple how the data is modeled and stored in the backend from how the data consumers expect to consume the data.

“Our partnership with Snowflake allows businesses to unlock new opportunities and drive digital transformation,” said Tanmai Gopal, co-founder and CEO of Hasura. “Today’s announcement delivers on Hasura’s mission to make data access fast, secure, and scalable for developers, making it incredibly simple to build applications on top of the Snowflake Data Cloud and take advantage of its elasticity, performance, and scalability. We can’t wait to see what our users will create with this integration!”

HasuraCon 2023, June 22nd: Virtual event session on Hasura and Snowflake co-hosted by Anurag Gupta, Product Leader, Snowflake and David Meleney, Senior Product Manager, Hasura

Snowflake Summit 2023, June 26-29: Meet the Hasura team in-person at booth #1123-D Summit 2023 in Las Vegas, NV

About Hasura

Hasura is helping to build the modern world of globally relevant, data-driven applications and APIs. Hasura’s range of data access solutions helps organizations accelerate product delivery by instantly connecting data and services to applications with GraphQL APIs. Hasura was open-sourced in July 2018, and is used by tens of thousands of developers as the data access layer for modern applications. Hasura has also seen adoption across Fortune 500 corporations, fast growing startups and product development agencies. We are a globally distributed team, with offices in San Francisco and Bangalore. For more information, go to: https://hasura.io or follow @HasuraHQ on Twitter.