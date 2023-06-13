Bristol Dental Expands Use of FluentStream Across Six Locations

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FluentStream, the preferred cloud communications provider by small and midsize organizations, today announced that Bristol Dental Group, headquartered in Santa Ana, California, has expanded its use of FluentStream’s services to six locations. Since first employing FluentStream’s business communications platform in 2018, Bristol Dental has been able to streamline its operations across its multiple locations and improve its responsiveness to patient needs.

Previously, Bristol Dental used RingCentral and AT&T for business voice services but wasn’t satisfied with the feature set or pricing. FluentStream introduced Bristol Dental to the advantages of cloud-based communication services and since then Bristol Dental has readily adopted several features that enable greater efficiencies, such as a customized hold queue and advanced call transfer options. Leveraging FluentStream’s advanced reporting, Bristol Dental has tracked significant customer service and response times improvements.

Additionally, Bristol Dental values FluentStream’s commitment to providing premium customer service. FluentStream backs its services with 24/7, US-based human support to ensure customers can access the functionality and assistance they need to operate their businesses continuously.

“We consider FluentStream in a league of its own for several reasons,” said Dr. Jetan Patel, owner of Bristol Dental. “FluentStream’s customer service and reliability are infinitely better than what we experienced with competing national providers. They also offer features, such as Call Transfers and Custom Voicemail Boxes with Advanced Call Routing, that simply weren’t available to us through other service providers. FluentStream worked with us to tailor their communications platform to fit our unique operations and support us as we expand. We’re thrilled with FluentStream’s attention to our unique communication needs.”

FluentStream’s cloud-based voice, text and conferencing communication services, including call center and HIPAA-compliant call recording features, support hybrid and remote work environments and offer customers like Bristol Dental more than 100 communications features. FluentStream’s customizable communications platform can be managed from a convenient, easy-to-use web portal that empowers customers to enable services and set their preferences.

“We have enjoyed witnessing Bristol Dental’s continued success,” said Cass Gilmore, CEO, FluentStream. “As they open new locations, our communications platform can immediately support further expansion and help to ensure a consistent customer experience by replicating communication features and preferences. This consistency is key for a business that relies on referrals and positive reviews so we take our job seriously and sincerely appreciate their trust in us.”

To learn more about FluentStream’s customer-centric business communication services, visit https://www.fluentstream.com/products/features/.

About FluentStream

FluentStream is a cloud communications company that simplifies and automates how small to medium-sized businesses communicate with their customers. FluentStream enables service, sales and other professionals to deliver an exceptional customer experience from any device or location. Inc. 5000 has recognized FluentStream as one of the fastest-growing private companies for five consecutive years, and BuiltIn named FluentStream one of the best places to work. For more information, visit www.fluentstream.com and connect on Linkedin.