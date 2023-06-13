New smart feature connects HVAC contractors and homeowners within app for enhanced service

The kumo connect™ program is a new function within the kumo cloud® app allowing homeowners to contact their contractor for maintenance or service of their system directly from the app. (Photo: Business Wire)

The kumo connect™ program is a new function within the kumo cloud® app allowing homeowners to contact their contractor for maintenance or service of their system directly from the app. (Photo: Business Wire)

SUWANEE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC (METUS), a leading supplier of Ductless and Ducted Mini-split and Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) heat-pump and air-conditioning systems, announces the launch of the kumo connect™ program, a new function within the kumo cloud® app allowing homeowners to contact their contractor for maintenance or service of their system directly from the app.

“With kumo connect, METUS brings contractors and homeowners together in a mutually beneficial way,” says Charles Miltiades, director, controls products and solutions, Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC. “It makes it easier for homeowners by alerting them when they need HVAC system service before a possible breakdown. Then, with just a few clicks in the app, homeowners can quickly request service or maintenance from their designated contractor.”

An exclusive program offered by METUS for METUS-designated Diamond Contractors and Ductless Pros, kumo connect is designed to enhance service opportunities while creating additional revenue opportunities for contractors who use the kumo cloud platform.

How does the kumo connect program work?

kumo cloud empowers homeowners who have installed Mitsubishi Electric systems to control their homes’ heating and cooling remotely using an app installed on a smartphone or tablet. With the latest updates and features, the kumo connect feature within the kumo cloud app links homeowners with their preferred contractor, or other approved contractors, within the app.

While setting up a homeowner’s kumo cloud app, the contractor enters his company’s unique PIN, which is the main 10-digit phone number of the contracting business. By doing so, each installing contractor will be listed in kumo connect as the homeowner’s preferred contractor for service and support.

If the homeowner’s system needs to be serviced, kumo cloud will prompt the homeowner to contact their designated contractor through the app and request a service call. These service requests are synced within the METUS contractor portal, so contractors will know when customers need help.

For more information about how the kumo cloud mobile app puts enhanced control-of-home heating and air-conditioning at homeowners’ fingertips, visit MitsubishiComfort.com/kumocloud.

About Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC

Formed in May 2018, Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC (METUS) is the exclusive provider of Zoned Comfort Solutions® and leading supplier of Ductless and Ducted Mini-split and Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) heat-pump and air-conditioning systems in the United States and Latin America.

A joint venture between Trane Technologies plc and Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc., the company provides innovative products, systems and solutions capable of heating and cooling a broad range of applications, from a home to a large commercial building with superior efficiency, comfort and control.

The family of brands supported by METUS includes: Mitsubishi Electric, Trane®/Mitsubishi Electric, and American Standard®/Mitsubishi Electric. More information is available at www.metahvac.com.