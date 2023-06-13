11:11 Systems Named Global Service Provider Partner of the Year by Cohesity

FAIRFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--11:11 Systems (“11:11”), a managed infrastructure solutions provider, has been named Global Service Provider of the Year by Cohesity, a leader in data security and management. The award was presented as part of Cohesity’s Global Partner Summit event.

11:11 Systems was awarded the 2022 Global Service Provider Partner of Year in recognition of 11:11’s global growth, innovation and expertise in data protection including 11:11 Managed Backup for Cohesity, a fully managed service for on-premises data protection. Built on Cohesity's award-winning platform, 11:11 Managed Backup for Cohesity combines the Cohesity Data Cloud with 11:11 Systems onboarding, configuration and continuous management. This offers customers comprehensive protection from a single secure, scalable and seamless solution.

In response to the dynamic nature of cyber threats, 11:11 provides robust security measures to safeguard an organization's data, regardless of its location. Traditional on-site backup solutions often pose maintenance challenges that consume significant time and resources. That’s not the case with 11:11 Managed Backup for Cohesity, as it allows customers to eliminate backup management from their tasks and optimize crucial internal resources. The service also includes ransomware protection, ensuring an organization's vital data is secure and giving IT teams the freedom and flexibility to dedicate their efforts on enhancing business value.

"Organizations today face an ever-evolving array of threats and challenges that require a proactive and comprehensive approach to protect sensitive data and digital assets. Unfortunately, many are unprepared to secure these assets which are often distributed across data centers, public cloud and SaaS platforms,” said Dante Orsini, chief strategy officer at 11:11 Systems. "Together with Cohesity and our mutual partners, we strive to provide innovative solutions that empower organizations to confidently embrace the digital era while safeguarding their most critical assets. We are proud of the recognition as Cohesity Global Service Provider Partner of the Year and look forward to our mutual continued growth.”

“As a 100% partner-focused company, our partners are instrumental in serving and growing our joint customers,” said Kit Beall, Chief Revenue Officer, Cohesity. “We would like to recognize our valued partners who have provided exceptional contributions to the Cohesity ecosystem, and most importantly enabled our mutual customers to achieve their business goals with Cohesity's next-generation data security and management solutions in 2022.”

To learn more about 11:11 Managed Backup for Cohesity, click here.

ABOUT 11:11 SYSTEMS

11:11 Systems is a managed infrastructure solutions provider that holistically addresses the challenges of next-generation managed cloud, connectivity and security requirements. The 11:11 model empowers customers and partners to “Rethink Connected,” which includes integrated services that deliver increased performance, optimization and savings. Learn more at 1111Systems.com.