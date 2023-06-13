EyeSouth Partners Affiliates With Carolina Cataract & Laser Center and Eyecare Physicians & Surgeons, Representing Its 36th and 37th Affiliations and Initial Entry Into South Carolina

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EyeSouth Partners (“EyeSouth” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Carolina Cataract & Laser Center (“CCLC”) and Eyecare Physicians & Surgeons (“EPS”), two of the Charleston area’s leading ophthalmic practices. The affiliations represent EyeSouth’s first and second in the state of South Carolina and thirty-sixth and thirty-seventh affiliations overall. EyeSouth is an eye care-focused management services organization backed by Olympus Partners, committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of eye care services in the U.S. EyeSouth’s affiliate network consists of 37 practices with over 295 doctors providing medical and surgical eye care services at over 170 locations including 19 surgery centers throughout Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Alabama, Illinois, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

The practices have served the Charleston area for more than 60 years combined and are backed by the support of experienced management teams. Carolina Cataract & Laser Center is led by the physician team of Dr. Millin Budev and Dr. David Vroman, and Eyecare Physicians & Surgeons is led by the physician team of Dr. Alexander Kent and Dr. Joseph Lally.

“We are thrilled to be joining EyeSouth,” noted Dr. Budev. “EyeSouth is the gold standard of ophthalmology groups in the United States, and our team is excited to affiliate with EyeSouth’s vast network of eye care professionals.”

“EyeSouth’s commitment to patient care and allowing the physician to thrive while managing the operational components necessary to have a successful practice will allow us to grow in a patient oriented and business savvy way,” said Dr. Vroman. “EyeSouth is providing CCLC with essential resources and support that will further our commitment to our patients and staff and maintain the common goal of first-in-class eye care.”

“Providing premium eye care services to the people of Charleston and surrounding communities has always been our first priority, and we look forward to continuing to serve the area in our next phase of our growth with EyeSouth as our partner,” added Dr. Kent.

“We’re thrilled to be entering the state of South Carolina and view these practices as the focal point for future expansion. We believe that the stellar reputations and emphasis on premium patient care at Carolina Cataract & Laser Center and Eyecare Physicians & Surgeons make these practices an ideal starting point to build our footprint in South Carolina,” said Dr. Eugene Gabianelli, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of EyeSouth Partners.

To learn more about a partnership with EyeSouth Partners, visit www.eyesouthpartners.com or contact Chris O’Dekirk, VP of M&A and Business Development, chris.odekirk@eyesouthpartners.com.

About EyeSouth Partners

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EyeSouth Partners (“EyeSouth”) is an eye care management services organization committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of eye care services throughout the U.S. EyeSouth’s partner practices’ clinical mission is to provide high quality medical and surgical specialty eye care. EyeSouth supports its affiliated practices and physician partners with strategic guidance, administrative resources, operating expertise, and capital with an absolute focus on clinical quality and a patient-first culture. EyeSouth’s affiliate network consists of over 295 doctors providing medical and surgical eye care services at over 170 locations throughout Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio, Kentucky, Alabama, Illinois, North Carolina, and South Carolina. EyeSouth is backed by Olympus Partners, a Connecticut-based private equity firm. For more information about EyeSouth Partners, please visit: www.eyesouthpartners.com.

About Olympus Partners

Olympus Partners is a private equity firm focused on providing equity capital for middle market management buyouts and for companies needing capital for expansion. Olympus manages in excess of $8.5 billion mainly on behalf of corporate pension funds, endowment funds and state-sponsored retirement programs. Founded in 1988, Olympus is an active, long-term investor across a broad range of industries including business services, consumer products, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services and manufacturing.