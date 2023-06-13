SchoolMint and Relay Graduate School of Education Announce New Partnership Agreement

LAFAYETTE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SchoolMint and Relay Graduate School of Education (Relay GSE) today announced a new partnership agreement combining the strengths of both organizations to increase the impact of instructional leadership in schools.

SchoolMint will provide SchoolMint Grow, its flagship classroom observation and teacher coaching platform, to Relay participants, and Relay will provide vetted access to the SchoolMint Grow platform. This combination of expertise allows the two organizations a more comprehensive and innovative school improvement and teacher coaching model for K-12 schools and districts across the country.

“We are excited to partner with Relay Graduate School of Education to offer our joint customers expanded opportunities to improve teaching and learning in their schools,” says Bryan MacDonald, CEO at SchoolMint. “This partnership will allow us to benefit educators by combining SchoolMint’s software platform strengths with Relay’s exceptional professional development strengths.”

Dr. Ben Kompus, Vice President of Innovation and Impact at Relay Graduate School of Education, says, “Great leaders need strong tools to help them make their instructional vision a reality. The SchoolMint Grow platform is a powerful tool that can be used to transform teaching and learning when used well.”

Ector County Independent School District (ECISD) works with both Relay GSE and uses the SchoolMint Grow platform.

According to Angela Romano, Coordinator of Talent Development at ECISD, “[SchoolMint] Grow has enabled our district to collectively document coaching support… and has provided a way for our leadership teams to communicate and collaborate on campus and at the district level. We’re able to use data to drive our coaching support to identify trends and to differentiate support for our teachers.”

Both organizations are excited to build their partnership to provide the best training, tools, and resources to school educators in service of driving positive learning outcomes for students.

About Relay

Relay Graduate School of Education is an accredited not-for-profit institution of higher education serving thousands of teachers and education leaders across the country. Our mission is to ensure that all students are taught by excellent educators, to build a more just world where every student has a clear path to a fulfilling life.

About SchoolMint

SchoolMint, Inc. is dedicated to helping educators create bright, sustainable futures. Serving more than 11,000,000 students and families in more than 16,000 schools across the country, SchoolMint is the leading provider of Strategic Enrollment Management (SEM) solutions for K-12. With products that put the family experience first while generating powerful insights, SchoolMint is committed to helping schools attract and enroll more students, families and teachers, and retain them for years to come. SchoolMint is backed by BV Investment Partners and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA. Learn more at SchoolMint’s website.