Ageless Innovation Announces “Reach Out and Play”: A National Initiative Designed to Combat Social Isolation and Create Meaningful Connections for Older Adults Through the Power of Play

PAWTUCKET, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ageless Innovation, a global company devoted to reimagining how we positively live and age together through the power of play, announced today its latest effort to combat the epidemic of social isolation and loneliness that affects everyone, especially older adults. Kicking off in September, the Reach Out and Play campaign will rally people of all ages to come together and celebrate the older adults in their lives, driving meaningful connections through play that is inclusive of all generations.

Earlier this year, US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy issued an advisory regarding the epidemic of loneliness and isolation. Research has found that 17% of adults over the age of 65 are socially isolated1, and those experiencing social isolation and loneliness are more likely to show linkages to serious health problems such as chronic lung disease, arthritis, impaired mobility, high blood pressure and depression2. Ageless Innovation’s Reach Out and Play initiative is an opportunity for everyone to come together to spotlight this issue and begin providing actionable solutions.

A leader in the aging industry, during the Covid-19 pandemic Ageless Innovation partnered with state and local Aging Agencies across the US to deliver Joy for All™ Companion Pets to older adults facing social isolation and loneliness. Building on that success, Reach Out and Play will feature a range of events across the country, focused on game nights and other activities that spark fun, conversation, and connection. AARP, as the title sponsor for Ageless Innovation's Reach Out and Play campaign, stands as a dedicated supporter, actively working towards enhancing social connectedness in older adults.

“Play is not a ‘nice to have,’ it is a basic human need, and the Reach Out and Play campaign creates a call-to-action to bring people together, showcasing the benefits and power of play to foster essential social connections and improve emotional health and well-being,” said Ted Fischer, co-founder and CEO of Ageless Innovation. “AARP has embraced the vision of Reach Out and Play, and our hope is that many others will join our mission and create even more events and reasons to play this year and beyond.”

Kicking off in time for Grandparents Day, Reach Out and Play events will be held September 5 through September 17. More than 60 AARP state communities have already committed to hosting Board Game events at various locations, open to both members and non-members.

“Science has shown the power of human connection and the health threats of chronic loneliness or social isolation. Staying connected can help people be more resilient as they age, as well as lead to greater happiness and life satisfaction. Connecting with others, be it through close relationships or casual interactions with others, add up to create and maintain a strong social network at any life stage,” said Heather Nawrocki, VP Fun & Fulfillment, AARP.

Ageless Innovation and AARP encourage other providers, facilities, organizations and partners to join the fun and host their own Reach Out and Play board game events. All events can be registered and will be listed on the AARP hosted Reach Out and Play initiative microsite and calendar.

Committed to positively impacting the lives of older adults and their care partners through the power of play, Ageless Innovation provides unique solutions across its award-winning Joy for All™ products. Joining the lineup of Joy for All™ Companion Pets, the brand recently expanded with the introduction of reimagined classic board games in partnership with Hasbro, including The Game of Life, Scrabble, and Trivial Pursuit. Each of the ​time-honored ​games has been redesigned to meet the needs and interests of aging loved ones, and to encourage intergenerational play among families. The new Game of Life Generations, Scrabble Bingo, and Trivial Pursuit Generations are the perfect way to bring any Reach Out and Play event to life.

Interested in hosting an event? From senior centers and nursing homes to family living rooms and kitchen tables, anyone can host a Reach Out and Play Game Night! To learn more about Ageless Innovation’s Reach Out and Play campaign, and how you can create and register your own event, email ReachOutAndPlay@AgelessInnovation.com.

For additional information on the power of play visit AgelessInnovation.com; and learn more about the Joy for All™ Board Games and other solutions for older adults via https://joyforall.com/, or on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Ageless Innovation

Ageless Innovation is a global company devoted to developing fun and engaging products for older adults. Beginning with the award-winning line of Joy for All Companion Pets, Ageless Innovation is focused on creating products that promote fun, joy and play while reducing the cost of care and creating meaningful connections for older adults, their families, and caregivers. For more information, visit www.joyforall.com.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the more than 100 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also works for individuals in the marketplace by sparking new solutions and allowing carefully chosen, high-quality products and services to carry the AARP name. As a trusted source for news and information, AARP produces the nation's largest circulation publications, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org/about-aarp/, www.aarp.org/español or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspañol and @AARPadvocates on social media.

