Fairbanks Morse Defense Contracts with Oceus to Co-Develop Remote Connect Portable 5G Network for Maritime Defense

BELOIT, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), an Arcline Investment Management portfolio company, signed a three-year agreement with Oceus to co-develop and deploy Remote ConnectTM, a reliable, secure, portable 5G Broadband Kit to provide maritime defense customers with instant remote connectivity for any device. The technology provides crews with 5G communications access in some of the world’s most remote locations and in areas with extreme interference, ensuring they maintain mission-critical communications while performing essential ship repairs.

Oceus empowers governments and enterprises with intelligent, private 5G communications for critical operations in challenging environments. The patented technology intelligently optimizes for peak performance and eliminates the complexities of deploying and managing private 5G networks.

“Remote Connect will amplify our FM OnBoard technology, allowing technicians who are working in the engine room and other lower decks to have the same reliable connectivity that is available topside. This means they can work with FMD’s remote technicians to monitor assets, detect anomalies, and troubleshoot issues from anywhere in the world without losing their connection,” said Keith Haasl, FMD Vice President of Fairbanks Morse Technology. “This technology showcases FMD’s ongoing commitment to support maritime defense with the best-in-class marine technologies, and we’re looking forward to working with Oceus to identify the many opportunities for this technology.”

The Remote Connect portable 5G Broadband Kit comes in a ruggedized, lightweight case, making it easy to transport. It is instantly deployable from land or sea through a single push-button startup. The battery-powered system will provide over eight hours of active use. When launched, users will have Wi-Fi access through a secure 5G cellular modem and gateway within minutes.

“Secure, reliable connectivity is essential for the Navy as the fleet grows and its demand for transmitting data expands,” said Paul McQuillan, Oceus Chief of Growth and Strategy Officer. “FMD has a strong network throughout the Navy, Military Sealift Command, and the Coast Guard, which makes them an ideal collaborator to help us expand this technology for mission-critical maritime defense.”

Prior to this agreement, Oceus worked with FMD through the FM Defense Accelerator to refine the portable 5G Broadband Kit technology and explore various naval applications.

About Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD)

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) builds, maintains, and services the most trusted naval power and propulsion systems on the planet. For more than 100 years, FMD has been a principal supplier of a growing array of leading marine technologies, OEM parts, and turnkey services to the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, Military Sealift Command, and Canadian Coast Guard. FMD stands ready to rapidly support the systems that power military fleets without compromising safety or quality. In times of peace and war, the experienced engineers, sailors, and technicians of FMD demonstrate our commitment to supporting the mission and vision of critical global naval operations wherever and whenever needed. FMD is a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management.

To learn more, visit www.FairbanksMorseDefense.com.

About Oceus

Oceus is a global technology innovator providing 5G network solutions to government and enterprise customers. We deliver extensive broadband connectivity with dedicated and dynamic spectrum, massive MIMO, and network slicing in deployable, enterprise, and cloud-based solutions that solve unique communication and data challenges in a wide range of public and private networks. Our edge computing capabilities provide low latency, ultra-high reliability, and enhanced security for wireless IoT devices and applications. The Oceus Intelligent Controller provides software-defined network orchestration using AI/ML to automate the management of 5G enterprise systems and applications. Oceus is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, with OCEUS Technologies, our R&D Lab in Plano, Texas, and our Integration and Operations Center in The Colony, Texas. Learn more at oceus.io