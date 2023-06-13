Koneksa Announces Partnership with Beacon Biosignals for Clinical Trial in Sleep and Neurologic Disorders Using EEG Biomarkers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Koneksa, the evidence-based digital biomarkers company, announced today a partnership with Beacon Biosignals, the leading computational neurodiagnostics company, to launch a clinical trial to investigate the integration of Beacon’s at-home electroencephalogram (EEG) into the Koneksa Neuroscience Solution Toolkit. The Beacon Platform unlocks longitudinal, at-home EEG technology, applies machine-learning algorithms to maximize insights into brain activity, and empowers sponsors with comprehensive data analysis and data visualization capabilities.

The Koneksa-sponsored clinical validation study, “A basket observational study to determine usability, analytical validity, clinical vaLidity, and biomarker discovery for at-home EEG, weArable, and mobile device collected objective measuRemeNt of disturbed Sleep and neurologic disorders (LEARNS),” is a syndicated, observational study to discover biomarkers and determine the usability and validity of measures of sleep and neurologic disorders collected using at-home EEG, wearables, and smartphones.

The LEARNS study will investigate the Koneksa neuroscience solution, as well as the Beacon Biosignals platform, applied to at-home EEG, compared with in-clinic polysomnography, in neurological and sleep disorders. Current cohorts in the LEARNS study include Parkinson’s disease, narcolepsy, obstructive sleep apnea, Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington’s disease, and mild cognitive impairment.

“The utilization of evidence-based digital biomarkers is the key to transforming healthcare,” said Chris Benko, CEO, Koneksa. “We're on a mission to revolutionize drug development in clinical trials by harnessing the power of our digital solutions with real-time, data-driven insights. Our collaboration with Beacon Biosignals will enable sponsors to integrate our digital solutions into clinical trials to identify treatment signals earlier and faster than with traditional measures.”

“The LEARNS study seeks to generate evidence to extend the Koneksa solution to new digital modalities and diseases,” said John Wagner, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, Koneksa. “Beacon’s mobile EEG will join more than a dozen digital health technologies that are already integrated into the Koneksa solution. Our goal is to provide the widest possible range of validated, scalable digital measures to sponsors in one platform.”

“Partnering with Koneksa is a testament to our dedication to pioneering innovation,” said Jacob Donoghue, MD, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO, Beacon Biosignals. “With our shared science-first ethos, we are united in our relentless pursuit to develop cutting-edge tools that revolutionize drug development and accelerate the delivery of life-changing therapies to patients.”

"We are excited to partner with Koneksa on the LEARNS trial. This opportunity will expand the reach of Beacon's EEG-based precision neurodiagnostics to more sponsors, and will provide critical validation of methodology that we believe could be transformational to patients,” said Christine Vietz, PhD, Beacon’s Chief Research and Development Officer.

The LEARNS study will measure the validity of smartphone-based motor, speech, and cognitive assessments versus gold-standard tools. The study will also evaluate whether assessment combinations can identify diagnostic features at the cohort diagnostic boundary. LEARNS has the potential to expand not only the Koneksa platform, but also the entire field’s understanding of digital biomarkers in neuroscience R&D.

Koneksa’s extensive commitment to research includes the potential for industry participation in studies. Sponsors who participate in the LEARNS Access Program will have input on final protocol and cohort design, as well as early access to raw data, analytical tools, and results.

About Koneksa

Koneksa is a healthcare technology company pioneering evidence-based digital biomarkers to accelerate clinical research and guide decision-making in drug development and market strategy. Our evidence-based biomarker solutions enable efficient clinical trial designs to help innovative therapies reach patients faster. Koneksa aims to revolutionize treatment effect detection in clinical research and improve patient outcomes. Learn more at koneksahealth.com.

About Beacon Biosignals

Beacon's machine learning platform for EEG enables and accelerates new treatments that transform the lives of patients with neurological, psychiatric or sleep disorders. Through novel machine learning algorithms, large clinical datasets, and advances in software engineering, Beacon Biosignals empowers biopharma companies with unparalleled tools for efficacy monitoring, patient stratification, and clinical trial endpoints from brain data. For more information, visit https://beacon.bio/. For partnership inquiries, visit https://beacon.bio/contact. Follow us on Twitter (@Biosignals) or LinkedIn.