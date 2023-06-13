FNBO and Atwoods Ranch & Home Goods Launch Two Convenient New Payment Options

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) today unveiled two new payment options in partnership with Atwoods Ranch & Home Goods: an Atwoods Reward Mastercard®, issued by FNBO; and a “buy now, pay later” plan offered through Slice® by FNBO. These innovative payment solutions enhance the customer experience and provide a more seamless and tailored way to make purchases.

The store’s branded credit card allows shoppers to quickly pay and accumulate reward points with every purchase. Customers can get instant approval in stores and online for the Atwoods Reward Mastercard® and begin working toward loyalty rewards for all of their transactions. Additionally, the new “buy now, pay later” plan, offered through Slice by FNBO, provides customers with the opportunity to split their purchases into smaller, more manageable payments.

“Our shoppers have told us that they want more convenient ways to take home their favorite products, and we believe they should also be rewarded for their loyalty,” said Atwoods President Brian Atwood. “We pride ourselves on being a family-owned business that combines our best price guarantee and unmatched customer experiences – and now with an expanded choice of today’s most popular and secure financial tools to give our shoppers the flexibility to pay their way.”

“FNBO’s longstanding tradition and commitment to prioritizing customers lays the foundation of this partnership with Atwoods and these new payment solutions,” said Jerry J. O’Flanagan, Executive Vice President at FNBO. “Both payment options will prove advantageous for shoppers who aim to earn loyalty rewards and those who prefer to divide their purchases into smaller, budget-friendly payment terms.”

The Atwoods Reward Mastercard® offers cardholders the following rewards1 and benefits:

Earn 3 points per $1 spent at Atwoods Ranch & Home Goods

Earn 2 points per $1 spent on gas and grocery purchases

Earn 1 point per $1 spend on all other purchases

$25 off the first in-store purchase over $25

A limited time additional launch promotion of a $25 Atwoods gift card after the first in-store purchase. (Apply by 12/31/23)

The Atwoods’ “buy now, pay later” plan offers:

Various payment terms

Fixed-rate APRs ranging from 8.99-18.99% depending on creditworthiness

Ability to reduce the APR by signing up for AutoPay during the loan application

Loan amounts ranging from $100-$25,000, depending on term and customer eligibility

The Atwoods Mastercard and Slice by FNBO options are available at all locations and online.

1See the Rewards Terms and Conditions in the Summary of Credit Terms provided at the time of application for details, including earning, redemption, expiration or forfeiture.

ABOUT ATWOODS

Atwoods Ranch & Home Goods is a modern-day general store with a mission to bring customers the goods they need at the best price, with an unmatched customer experience. Headquartered in Oklahoma, the retailer has grown to 75 locations, with more in the pipeline.

The company’s broad product mix, coupled with its best price guarantee, customer-first service and convenient payment options, makes it a hometown one-stop-shop for consumers of all types. Visit Atwoods.com for more information.

ABOUT FNBO

First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) is a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI). FNNI and its affiliates have nearly $30 billion in assets and 5,000 employee associates. FNBO is a leader in the partnership payment arena, with partners in a variety of industries including retail, travel, entertainment, automotive, oil, nonprofits and more. FNBO specializes in providing comprehensive payment solutions with personalized service to help its customers achieve their goals. Founded in 1857, FNBO has maintained its commitment to helping build strong communities for more than 165 years. Learn more at FNBO.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Cards are issued by First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO®), pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated.