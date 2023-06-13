Cleo, Globus Systems Ink Partnership to Accelerate Ecosystem Integration Adoption

ROCKFORD, Ill. & SIMI VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cleo, the pioneer and global leader of the world’s Ecosystem Integration software category and provider of the Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) platform, today announced it is partnering with Globus Systems, Inc., an IT services company that offers a wide range of system integration solutions for modern organizations.

The aim of the partnership is to support organizations needing to automate core business processes (such as Order-to-Cash, Procure-to-Pay, and Load Tender-to-Invoice) by providing a single-platform solution for API and EDI with end-to-end visibility and closed-loop analytics to enable rapid decision-making and organizational agility for improved revenue capture. As such, the partnership will help joint customers accelerate business value creation in today’s rapidly transforming digital economy.

Globus’ services span enterprise business application implementation, integration, cloud services, managed services, quality assurance, end-to-end product lifecycle services, and data & analytics programs, among others. The company provides its services principally to tech-driven businesses in manufacturing, healthcare/life sciences, and mid-size retail industries.

“Cleo is rapidly scaling the Ecosystem Integration software category with one of the most innovative platforms on the market,” said Anju Bajaj, CEO at Globus. “Our expectation is Cleo will frequently find ways to leverage the Globus team’s deep experience in integration implementations and cloud migrations to benefit our joint customers. That’s why we are investing in the formation of a Cleo Practice at Globus, which will aim to accelerate the adoption of both modern API-first and traditional EDI integration strategies.”

For its part, Cleo’s ecosystem integration solutions provide API, EDI, and flat-file integrations via a single cloud-based platform, to deliver true B2B ecosystem network enablement and strengthen mission-critical ecosystem relationships. Mahesh Rajasekharan, Cleo’s CEO, said, “We welcome Globus into our worldwide system integrator partner program and look forward to helping bring faster time-to-value for our flagship platform, Cleo Integration Cloud. Both organizations share the vision ecosystem integration solutions can bring to the market, and through our partnership we will be able to accelerate delivering this vision and creating value for our joint customers.”

About Globus Systems, Inc.

Globus Systems was founded by industry executives who have been part of the IT services industry for the past 20 years and have seen it evolve and mature. We work with our clients to drive their vision. Our services are focused on data, integration, and cybersecurity in order to assist clients in the research, alignment and implementation of these key components to help build a strong foundation as they prepare for the future. For more information, contact us via info@globussystems.com

About Cleo Integration Cloud

Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) is a cloud-based integration platform, purpose-built to design, build, operate and optimize critical ecosystem integration processes. The CIC platform brings end-to-end integration visibility across API, EDI and non-EDI integrations that gives technical and business users the confidence to rapidly onboard trading partners, enable integration between applications, and accelerate revenue-generating business processes. On the platform, businesses have the choice of self-service, managed services, or a blended approach – ensuring complete flexibility and control over their B2B integration strategy.

About Cleo

Cleo is an ecosystem integration software company focused on business outcomes, ensuring each customer’s potential is realized by delivering solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the movement and integration of B2B enterprise data. Cleo gives customers strategic, “outside-in” visibility into the critical end-to-end business flows happening across their ecosystems of partners and customers, marketplaces, and internal cloud and on-premise applications. Our solutions empower teams to drive business agility, accelerate onboarding, facilitate modernization of key business processes, and capture new revenue streams by reimagining and remastering their digital ecosystem through robust application, B2B, and data integration technologies. For more information, visit www.cleo.com or call +1.815.282.7695.