Stern Pro Circuit Comes to Oklahoma City

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stern Pinball, Inc. will present Cactus Jack’s Silverball Showdown, the sixth Stern Pro Circuit tournament of the 2023 competitive season, on June 16-18, 2023. Held in Oklahoma City, OK, this three-day match-play tournament features competition on machines of all eras, with players earning Stern Pro Circuit points and competing for cash prizes, trophies and World Pinball Player Rankings points. The event will be taking place at Cactus Jack’s Family Fun Center, one of the Southwest’s premier pinball destinations, home to over 50 classic modern-era pinball machines.

Continuing its third season, Stern Pinball partners with the International Flipper Pinball Association (IFPA) in producing the premier competitive pinball circuit in the world. The Stern Pro Circuit is a series of 20 high-level pinball tournaments held throughout the season culminating in the pinnacle event, the Stern Pro Circuit Championship, featuring the top 32 ranked players.

The Cactus Jack’s Silverball Showdown will have players compete in groups on Friday and Saturday, and qualifiers will compete for division prizes on Sunday. An additional, ‘open to everyone’ Side Tournament will be conducted Sunday concurrent with Divisional Finals. Tune in to the tournament this weekend on the Try To Tilt Twitch stream: https://www.twitch.tv/TryToTilt_Pinball.

“Cactus Jack’s is one of the most beloved locations to everyone here at Stern,” said Seth Davis, President and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc. “The Silverball Showdown is a fan-favorite tournament and we very much look forward to continuing our support of the competitive pinball community at this iconic play area. Best of luck to all participants!”

For full details on the Stern Pro Circuit and to keep up with the current standings and schedule, please visit – https://sternpinball.com/stern-pro-circuit/.

About Stern Pinball, Inc.

Stern Pinball, Inc. creates compelling entertainment that inspires a lifetime love of games, sparks passion, forges friendships, and connects people everywhere through fun, innovative, technologically advanced pinball games, and experiences. Headquartered minutes from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in the heart of North America, the company creates, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and distributes a full line of technologically advanced terrestrial and digital pinball games, parts, accessories, and merchandise. Stern Pinball serves digital, consumer, commercial, and corporate markets around the globe.

Recent Stern Pinball titles include Foo Fighters, James Bond 007, Rush, Godzilla, The Mandalorian, Led Zeppelin, Avengers: Infinity Quest, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Stranger Things, Elvira's House of Horrors, Jurassic Park, Black Knight: Sword of Rage, The Munsters, The Beatles, Deadpool, Iron Maiden, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars, Aerosmith, Ghostbusters, KISS, Metallica, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, Star Trek, AC/DC, Batman, and Spider-Man. A broad range of players enjoy Stern Pinball's games from professional pinball players who compete in high-stakes competitions around the globe to novice players who are discovering the allure of the silver ball for the first time. To join the fun and learn more, please visit www.sternpinball.com.