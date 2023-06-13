RecoverTM, Rieter and Polopiqué Collaborate to Promote Recycling in the Textile Industry

MADRID--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Recover™, Rieter and Polopiqué, three key players in different stages of the textile supply chain, announce their partnership. This collaboration allows the industry to produce yarns with a higher percentage of mechanically recycled fibers.

The three companies have started collaborating in response to a major challenge facing the textile industry: An increased demand in high quality and fine ring spun cotton yarns with a higher proportion of recycled fibers. Unveiled during ITMA 2023 in Milan, their partnership aims to meet this requirement which opens new possibilities for yarn production.

By combining Recover’s mastery of the latest recycling technology, Rieter’s expertise in spinning systems and machines, and Polopiqué’s textile manufacturing proficiency, the three companies have created a high-quality sustainable garment. It is made from a high-quality Ne 30 compact yarn that contains an impressive 40% of recycled post-industrial fabric waste in the yarn. Typically, a recycled fiber content of only 20% is used when producing recycled ring yarn.

Removing unwanted fibers with the comber

The ring spinning process used for this project incorporates the Rieter comber and the Rieter compacting device COMPACTdrum. Recover’s high-quality recycled cotton fibers were blended with virgin cotton at a 50/50 ratio. When combing the blend, undesired very short fibers and neps are effectively removed, resulting in a significant enhancement in yarn quality and improved running performance of the ring spinning machine. Furthermore, the fibers removed by the comber are perfectly suited for processing in the Rieter rotor spinning machine. With these advantages in place, the process aims to be GRS Global Recycling Standard certified.

As demand for recycled cotton continues to grow under the pressure of regulatory requirements, the partnership between Recover™, Rieter, and Polopiqué serves as a catalyst for change. The three key players will continue to collaborate and explore new opportunities, reinforcing their commitment to accelerate the adoption of sustainable practices in the industry.

Franziska Häfeli, Head Sales and Marketing, Business Group Machines and Systems at Rieter, stated: “We’re proud to team up with Recover and Polopiqué in a breakthrough effort that will pave the way toward a more sustainable future. Our specialized expertise in spinning recycled fibers will help achieve our shared goals so together we will make recycling mainstream.”

Alfredo Ferre, CEO at Recover™ commented: “Recover™ is thrilled to collaborate with Rieter and Polopiqué in this partnership that is spearheading a new era of sustainability in the textile industry. By increasing the percentage of the recycled content in the yarn and final product, we can achieve our goal to scale the adoption of sustainable fibers, like Recover™, and make a lasting positive impact on the environment.”

Eduardo Guimarães, Weaving Director at Polopiqué, said: “Polopique’s mission to continuously test, develop and create new and exciting products, through the use of cutting-edge technology and new and innovative raw materials, is and has been achievable through the partnerships created over the years. Being able to come together with Rieter and Recover™, both long-standing partners of ours, is a privilege, especially considering the aim and focus for this project. Coming together and sharing knowledge and know how has allowed us to reach our collective product objective, and excitement for the impact that this will have on our industry.”

About Recover™

Recover™ is a leading materials science company and global producer of low-impact, high-quality recycled cotton fiber and cotton fiber blends. Its premium, environmentally friendly, and cost-competitive products are created in partnership with the supply chain for global retailers and brands, offering a sustainable solution to achieve circular fashion for all. As a fourth-generation, family-owned company, and backed by recent investment from STORY3 Capital and Goldman Sachs, Recover™ is on a mission to scale its proprietary technology to make a lasting positive impact on the environment and partner with brands/retailers and other change-makers to meet the industry’s sustainability targets.

For more information visit www.recoverfiber.com and follow @recoverfiber on social media.

About Rieter

Rieter is the world’s leading supplier of systems for manufacturing yarn from staple fibers in spinning mills. Based in Winterthur (Switzerland), the company develops and manufactures machinery, systems and components used to convert natural and man-made fibers and their blends into yarns in the most cost-efficient manner. Cutting-edge spinning technology from Rieter contributes to sustainability in the textile value chain by minimizing the use of resources. Rieter has been in business for more than 225 years, has 18 production locations in ten countries and employs a global workforce of around 5 630, about 16.4% of whom are based in Switzerland. Rieter is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under ticker symbol RIEN.

www.rieter.com

About Polopiqué

Polopiqué is a Portuguese family run company, with decades of textile tradition and history. One of the few complete vertical textile industries in Europe, controlling production from spinning, weaving, knitting and finishing to the manufacturing of high-quality garments for clothing and home textiles. We strive to create solutions for our clients in an ever-changing environment, with a focus on improving our footprint and becoming more sustainable year on year.

For more information visit https://www.polopique.pt