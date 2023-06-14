Titan Partners with GMO Internet to Offer World-Class Email with a Free .com Domain for Small Businesses

TOKYO & SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Titan, a leading business email service provider, announced its strategic partnership with GMO Internet, provider of web services. Titan will be available on GMO Internet’s largest international brand, Z.com. This alliance will accelerate digital transformation and inspire growth among small businesses across USA, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

Titan and Z.com’s offering—a premium business email with a free .com domain, the most popular Top-Level Domain (TLD)—will help users get online and build their virtual presence. Anyone can get a professional-looking custom email, even if they don’t own a domain.

Titan is user-friendly and requires zero setup. It offers up to 50 GB storage, and native web and mobile apps. Titan’s mail and calendar suite includes features like Read Receipts and Email Templates establish deeper connections between companies and customers, while Priority Inbox and Follow-up Reminders boost productivity. Titan is also in the process of launching integrated appointment scheduling and email marketing features in the near future.

"Through this partnership, we're strengthening our commitment to helping small businesses grow and thrive," said Bhavin Turakhia, CEO, Titan. "We're excited to work with GMO Internet and hope to see more entrepreneurs realize their ideas."

Titan creates a new paradigm with partners in the web-presence industry - a premium business email service they can offer which comes with beautiful native apps and requires zero setup making it as easy to access and use as a free email address.

The gains are phenomenal for registrars—pairing Titan with a domain not only increases NPS and customer satisfaction, but also exposes customers to the provider's branding within Titan for over 150 hours every year.

About GMO Internet

Japan-based GMO Internet provides internet infrastructure services including web hosting, domain registration, and internet security. Z.com is GMO Internet’s largest international brand and one of the most comprehensive providers of internet services.

GMO Internet is also a leading domain registry and owns TLDs such as .shop and .tokyo, among others.

About Titan

Titan is a leading business email provider. With a focus on user experience and quality service, Titan is dedicated to helping businesses scale new heights. Titan has consistently been highly rated across review sites such as G2, Capterra, and Trustpilot, and provides email for some of the biggest web presence companies globally.