Elements Partners with ONYX to Help Financial Advisors Start, Scale and Sustain Their Business

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elements, a modern financial assessment software that helps advisors demonstrate their value faster, today announced a new partnership with the ONYX Advisor Network, a comprehensive entrepreneurial support platform for financial advisors. This collaboration aims to make it easier for ONYX advisors to grow their business by enhancing access to innovative prospecting tools that help turn leads into meetings and meetings into new clients.

ONYX, co-founded by Dasarte Yarnway and Emlen Miles-Mattingly, is dedicated to bridging the wealth gap in the United States by providing advisors with technology tools, custodial access, investment management resources, an inclusive community, and coaching support. This comprehensive support is crucial for advisors to start, scale, and sustain their practices. Elements’ offering seamlessly aligns with ONYX’s mission by distilling a prospect's financial journey into simple, comparable ratios, instantaneously showcasing the value of an advisor's guidance. This powerful tool aids advisors in growing their practices, effectively addressing wealth disparities, and streamlining the process of acquiring new clients.

“At Elements, we have been championing the concepts of ‘financial health’ and ‘financial joy’ for some time now,” explained Reese Harper, CFP®, Chief Executive Officer at Elements. “Our goal is to ensure that as many people as possible experience the satisfaction of being financially secure and confident in their lives. This partnership with ONYX is a valuable opportunity for their advisors to swiftly demonstrate their value and efficiently serve a wider audience, advancing our shared mission.”

As part of this partnership, ONYX members will receive a 10 percent discount on an Elements subscription. In addition, they will be gifted a $25 Amazon gift card for attending an Elements demonstration. Elements members will be granted half off their first month of TRIBE, an inclusive community for all financial advisors.

“To ensure our advisors' success, it is essential to equip them with a comprehensive toolkit,” said Emlen Miles-Mattingly, Co-Founder of ONYX Advisor Network. “That’s why we’re glad to add Elements as another opportunity for our advisors. We are grateful for Elements’ partnership as we strive to support, uplift, and amplify services for our advisors.”

Advisors have the opportunity to learn more about this partnership during an ONYX-hosted webinar titled, “How to Leverage Community and Tech to Grow Your Firm”. This webinar will take place on June 28th at 11 a.m. MT. Interested parties can register here today.

For more information about Elements or to book a demo, click here.

About Elements

Elements is financial assessment software for financial professionals to demonstrate their value quickly and get new clients. Financial professionals use Elements to accelerate their business development activities (email, referrals, webinars, workshops, social media). Elements distills the complexity of a potential client’s financial life into simple, comparable, financial ratios that expose the value of professional guidance in a fraction of time. For more, visit getelements.com.

About ONYX Advisor Network

The ONYX Advisor Network is the support platform for minority-led firms that will help advisors start, scale and sustain their practices. Founded by Dasarte Yarnway and Emlen Miles-Mattingly, ONYX’s mission is to change the complexion of wealth by providing minority advisors with the entire suite of resources needed to empower their clients to build wealth and scale their businesses. Services include compliance solutions, custodial access with waived minimums, community and coaching, and access to leading industry technology. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.