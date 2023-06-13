Turtle and Catalyze Partner to Expand Customer Access to Renewable Energy

LINDEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Turtle, one the nation’s largest privately-held electrical and industrial distributors, and Catalyze, a national clean energy transition company, are partnering to expand the availability of energy-efficient solutions to commercial and industrial entities and support them in achieving net zero carbon and ESG goals.

Turtle will collaborate with Catalyze to bring to market its offering to finance, install, own, and operate integrated renewable energy solutions with no upfront capital costs, with renewable energy assets owned and operated by Catalyze. In turn, as the partnership develops, Catalyze will integrate Turtle’s supplier solutions into those projects.

“This initiative showcases our approach to radical collaboration with partners, suppliers and customers to engage early in the design process and co-create next-generation solutions in energy transformation,” said Turtle CEO Kathleen Shanahan. “As our customers explore ways to reach their sustainability targets, we believe that we can take a leadership role in harnessing the power of partnerships to help us all rethink energy and advance positive outcomes for our planet.”

“As commercial and corporate entities move ESG to the top of their priority list, they are seeking simple, cost-efficient ways to integrate clean energy solutions and reduce emissions across entire portfolios,” said Steve Luker, Catalyze CEO. “We’re proud to collaborate with Turtle to demonstrate that leveraging technology, innovative contracting, and vertically integrated capabilities can make it easy and profitable to meet ESG and operational goals.”

As it embarks on its second century of innovation, Turtle is advancing energy-efficient technology and infrastructure solutions to re-engineer workspaces, harvest sunlight, scale EV charging options, and reduce light pollution for airports, universities and commercial buildings.

By enabling its customers to conserve and produce their own power, Turtle also helps them remain focused on their core business while achieving their sustainability goals.

Catalyze owns and operates renewable energy assets and infrastructure for property owners who want to maximize their real estate value, generate new revenue and savings and meet their ESG goals. Catalyze’s advanced technology, financial expertise, industry experience and customer service make it easy for property owners and operators to profitably harness the benefits of solar, storage and EV charging solutions.

“The idea for the partnership originated from Turtle’s Rising Stars program cultivating the next generation of leaders in our company. They presented this innovative approach to partnerships that would add value to our customers. The result is this exciting synergy between our organizations,” added Ken McCauley, Executive Vice President, Energy Storage Services at Turtle and team mentor for the Rising Stars group.

About Turtle

Founded in 1923, Turtle is celebrating 100 years of market experience and ranks among the top 20 electrical distribution companies nationwide. It is a fourth-generation, independent, certified woman-owned business servicing the industrial, construction, commercial, electrical contracting, export and utility markets with sustainability as a core strategy. Turtle Integrated Supply division services Fortune 100 companies operating nationwide, and in Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico. To learn more, visit turtle.com.

About Catalyze

Catalyze is a national Energy Transition Partner that develops, finances, owns, and operates integrated renewable assets, and combines its proprietary technology, financial strength, and battery and electric vehicle savvy to deliver standardized, yet configurable systems that meet their partners’ unique needs. These offerings enable commercial and industrial property owners, operating companies, and their customers to extract greater value from their assets, take increased responsibility and ownership of their energy profile, and ultimately become part of the clean energy transition. Catalyze owns two proprietary technologies – REenergyzeⓇ, an origination-to-operations software integration platform that helps accelerate and scale the nationwide adoption of commercial and industrial solar and storage, and SolarStrapⓇ, a proprietary mounting technology to install rooftop panels. To learn more, visit www.catalyze.com.

About EnCap Investments L.P.

Since 1988, EnCap Investments has been a leading provider of growth capital to the independent sector of the U.S. energy industry. The firm has raised 24 institutional investment funds totaling approximately $40 billion and currently manages capital on behalf of more than 350 U.S. and international investors. Founded in 2019, the EnCap Energy Transition platform is led by four Managing Partners, each with 30-35 years of experience in the development and operations of renewables and power generation. For more information, please visit www.encapinvestments.com.

About Actis

Actis is a leading global investor in sustainable infrastructure. Actis has raised $US25 billion since inception and has more than US$15 billion of assets under management. A team of over 120 investment professionals operates from 17 offices across five continents. Actis’ global experience, operational know-how and strong culture allows it to build and operate global sustainability leaders of scale, while delivering competitive returns for institutional investors and measurable positive impact for the countries, cities and communities in which it operates.

Actis is a signatory to the United Nations backed Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI), an investor initiative developed by the UNEP FI and the UN Global Compact. The firm has consistently been awarded the highest rating score in the UNPRI independent assessment. www.act.is