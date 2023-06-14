i-Lead® Realty Group Assists Corinth Land Company Close Another Industrial Flex Acquisition in Euless, TX

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corinth Land Company, a leader in the north Texas industrial flex market, continued its acquisition strategy in May of 2023 by closing on the fully leased three building industrial flex complex known as Highway 10 Business Center at 1361 W. Euless Blvd in Euless Texas, consisting of 32,000 SF sitting on 4.4 acres. This acquisition includes 2.8 acres targeted for future development.

“This acquisition was strategic to our acquisition back in December 2022 of South Pipeline Industrial Park by expanding our footprint in the Euless area to 84,000 SF and provides us with an exciting development opportunity and a retail restaurant tenant, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop,” Paun Peters, President of Corinth Land Company, said.

“Finding opportunity in this market is challenging. I am seeing higher cap rates for properties coming on the market resulting in lower prices. The Federal Reserve’s interest rate increases are clearly being felt in the industry,” associate broker, Brooks Trisler, CEO of i-Lead® Realty Group, an affiliate of eXp Realty, said. “In this changing market, we are negotiating an extended due diligence process to help our clients really make sense of the deal. I believe the process we executed to assist Corinth Land Company acquire the Highway 10 Business Center was a home run.”

“i-Lead® Realty Group’s experience and knowledge of the Dallas-Fort Worth industrial market was a valuable asset as we were able to negotiate a non-traditional deal structure that created significant value for Corinth Land Company,” Danny Peters, Sales Agent for eXp Realty and team member of the i-Lead® Realty Group said.

About Corinth Land Company

Corinth Land Company has properties in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and in Fort Worth and Frisco, Texas and is continuing to evaluate industrial projects to further expand its footprint across the north Texas market. Corinthland.com

About i-Lead® Realty Group

i-Lead® Realty Group is an affiliate of eXp Realty since 2017 and has served over 220 clients since inception. The i-Lead® Realty Group specializes in residential and commercial real estate with systems, processes and a team committed to its mission by providing extraordinary experiences through inspiring leadership and counsel.

