Global Kids' Storage Furniture Market 2023: Players Include Wayfair, Blu Dot, First Cry and KidKraft - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The global market for kids' storage furniture is projected to expand at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2031.

Instead of purchasing new homes, customers are increasingly engaging in home maintenance and remodeling projects as property prices rise. As a result of increased property values, homeowner equity has doubled, indicating a trend of homeowners being wealthier and more likely to invest in home repair projects. According to the online site for house remodeling Houzz, the number of project leads for home specialists increased by 58% from June 2019 to June 2020.

In addition, leading manufacturers are prioritizing the expansion of their product portfolios through the introduction of numerous new goods. As the novel coronavirus began to spread, government officials urged residents to spend as much time as possible at home. In response, schools were closed for greater periods and adopted a paradigm of remote learning. People grew more conscientious of their household spaces, ensuring that there is sufficient space for children to play, study, etc.

This created new opportunities for the application of children's furniture. The demand for products in the household segment is being driven by the fact that manufacturers are producing items that help create an appropriate atmosphere for studying, working, playing, sleeping, or unwinding.

As a result of rising real estate prices, the size of homes and children's rooms are expected to alter, creating growth opportunities for firms that provide lightweight, portable, and easy-to-assemble furniture for children's rooms. In addition, the rising number of renovation projects has led to an increase in expenditures for baby rooms, playrooms, and study rooms. Parents are introducing multifunctional furniture to store clothing, books, toys, etc. in a single location. These trends are anticipated to further stimulate industrial expansion.

In addition, there has been an increasing market preference for 3D-printed furniture. 3D printing is the optimal answer for consumers seeking personalized furniture that is better suited to their specific decor preferences. This sort of material is constructed faster than with conventional methods, as the technology can concretize even the most intricate designs in less time. In addition to reducing the waste of raw materials, this efficiency reduces the overall cost.

Consequently, this approach is gaining favor among both customers and producers. Most manufacturers are placing a greater emphasis on producing ecologically safe children's furniture. Numerous clients prefer exterior solutions that complement the architectural types and layouts of living areas and backyards.

As a result, manufacturers are placing a greater emphasis on developing innovative, luxurious, and appealing items. In addition, firms are building internet websites to extend their industry presence in response to numerous advances. In August 2019, for instance, Ashley HomeStore worked with Delta Children to launch children's furniture exclusively on the website former. The collection comprises storage pieces, ribs, changing tables, gliders, and a variety of products suited to the needs of infants, preteens, and adolescents.

Bookshelves Dominated the Market by Type

The global industry has been subdivided into wardrobes, toy storage, bookshelves, chests, boxes & baskets, and hooks & hangers based on product type. In 2022, the bookshelves segment held a greater than 32% share of the industry. In classrooms, libraries, labs, learning areas, offices, and cafeterias, bookshelves designed to protect schoolbooks and instructional resources are utilized. Consequently, each thing has a designated location. In classes with a large number of students, shelves are regularly utilized.

Wood Segment Dominated the Market by Material

The global industry has been further subdivided by material into wood, metal, and plastic. In 2022, the wood material segment led the industry and accounted for more than 47.35 percent of total sales. Depending on the type of furniture, shoppers favor a variety of materials. Wood is an advantageous material among these others. This area will expand due to the growing popularity of contemporary furniture in children's rooms.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Kids' Storage Furniture market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2031.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Kids' Storage Furniture market?

Which is the largest regional market for Kids' Storage Furniture market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Which are the key trends driving Kids' Storage Furniture market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Kids' Storage Furniture market worldwide?

