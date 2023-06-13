IMM and Peak Consulting Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Enhanced Electronic Signature Solutions

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinective, a leading provider of connectivity, workflow, and analytics software for the banking sector formed by the strategic combination of CFM, NXTsoft, and IMM, announced today from the Fiserv Forum Conference that IMM has joined forces with Peak Consulting, a renowned best practice consultancy known for its expertise in the banking sector, to deliver enhanced electronic signatures and digital transaction solutions to their Banking client base.

Peak Consulting offers best practice guidance and optimization solutions for Fiserv’s Premier® bank platform customers, an industry popular core software system utilized by banks. With their extensive experience and understanding of the software, Peak Consulting assists banks in streamlining operations, improving efficiency and maximizing the potential of their systems. However, when it came to electronic signatures, they recognized the need for a reliable partner to offer comprehensive digital solutions that aligned with their high-touch, customer-focused approach.

Brent Reynolds, President, Consulting Director at Peak Consulting, said, “After an extensive review of eSignature platforms available in the market, it was clear that IMM was the best fit for our customers. They are the only organization that focuses exclusively on financial institutions and therefore has the domain expertise required to support the complex operational needs and nuanced regulatory requirements of the banking industry.

“Additionally, IMM's reputation for excellent customer service, integrity and innovative functionality aligns perfectly with our vision of providing the best solutions to the banking industry. This partnership allows us to expand our service offerings and address the growing demand for alternative electronic signature options, particularly among our Fiserv Premier customers,” he said.

This partnership positions IMM as the preferred provider of electronic signature and digital transaction management solutions for Peak Consulting and its customers. IMM's industry-leading eSignature platform offers advanced functionality and seamless integration with Fiserv’s Premier bank platform including the ancillary products such as Business Process Manager (BPM) and Director software solutions, key areas of focus for Peak Consulting. By incorporating IMM's solutions, Peak Consulting aims to optimize new account opening processes, reduce customer wait times and facilitate secure and efficient transactions.

Michael Ball, Kinective Senior Vice President, said, “The collaboration between IMM and Peak Consulting exemplifies our shared commitment to delivering exceptional solutions tailored to the specific needs of the banking industry. By leveraging our respective expertise and combining forces, we aim to provide financial institutions with the tools and guidance required to enhance their processes, increase efficiency and deliver an exceptional customer experience.”

About Kinective

Kinective is a leading provider of connectivity, workflow, and analytics software to over 2,500 banks and credit unions in North America. Kinective was created in June 2023 as the new brand uniting CFM, NXTsoft, and IMM, three complementary financial technology companies that together have over 70 years of experience in banking. Kinective provides financial institutions with access to innovation, helping them unlock new possibilities and connect to the future. For more information, please visit www.kinective.io.

About Peak Consulting

Peak Consulting is made up of former Fiserv consultants with extensive knowledge of Loan and Deposit operations. Peak later expanded into Automation, BPM, BSA/AML and FCRM business lines. Peak’s primary focus is to help clients get the most out of the Fiserv Premier core by staff training, utilizing automation, and applying best practices. Additionally, Peak develops custom solutions in the absence of core functionality and helps clients with the many challenges of bank conversions. They are also very involved in the industry’s conference scene, where they facilitate a variety of training sessions and conduct their own user training conference in the fall. Their nationwide network of client connections allows them to deliver recommendations that increase efficiency and take the guess work out of core operations. For more information, visit www.peakconsultingllc.com.