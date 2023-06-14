Linux Foundation and IOWN Global Forum to Collaborate for Future Smart Connected World

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization focused on fostering innovation through open source, and the Innovative Optical and Wireless Network Global Forum (IOWN Global Forum), which seeks to create a smarter, more connected world, announced a new partnership to collaborate on integrating Linux Foundation software into the IOWN Global Forum platform. The common goal is to develop a collaborative infrastructure that enables higher performance, low latency, and energy efficiency to meet growing data delivery demands.

The two organizations have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to solidify their working relationship by establishing joint activities. These will include cross-organization teams that will create presentations, seminars, and market education materials. Together, the organizations will accelerate the development of integrated photonic network architecture (from the IOWN Global Forum Vision 2030), with open source networking and IoT software (from Linux Foundation hosted projects within the ecosystem). The goal is to deliver comprehensive and accessible next-generation infrastructure for future use cases and business impacts.

“We are pleased to partner with IOWN Global Forum,” said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge & IoT, the Linux Foundation. “As 5G, 6G and newer smart technology from Optical to Apps become pervasive, a robust infrastructure is imperative in ensuring data demands are met. As a leader in communication and computing infrastructure, IOWN Global Forum and the Linux Foundation share a common vision to enable a smarter, more sustainable world through open, collaborative technology.”

"The IOWN Global Forum is honored to collaborate with the Linux Foundation, as two of the leading organizations in the technology industry are driving innovation in a collaborative and open manner for advanced IT infrastructures,” said Dr. Katsuhiko Kawazoe, President and Chairperson of the IOWN Global Forum. Kawazoe continued, “Only through global collaborations like with the Linux Foundation, can we realize the next-generation communication and computing infrastructure needed to meet the demands of the coming decade and beyond.”

The agreement calls members and experts from both the IOWN Global Forum and Linux Foundation to collaborate towards the realization of their shared goals. One of Forum’s aims is to provide the IOWN Reference Implementation Model to realize each use case of AI integrated Communication and Cyber Physical Systems. The Linux Foundation projects involved in the collaboration include LF Networking, LF Edge, and Open Programmable Infrastructure (OPI) Project.

IOWN Global Forum has published an update to its Vision 2030 white paper, Innovative Optical and Wireless Network Global Forum Vision 2030 and Technical Directions, which “outlines the strategic direction and imperatives of the photonics industry to deliver a next-generation infrastructure for future use cases and business impacts.” Version 2.0 of the white paper details improvements on key requirements, use cases and Proof-of-Concept (PoC) activity. Version 2.0 of the white paper is available here.

About IOWN Global Forum

The objective of the IOWN Global Forum is to accelerate innovation and adoption of a new communication infrastructure to meet our future data and computing requirements through the development of new technologies, frameworks, specifications, and reference designs in areas such as photonics R&D, distributed computing, use cases, and best practices.

Details on IOWN Global Forum and membership information can be found at https://iowngf.org.

About The Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the world’s leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation projects are critical to the world’s infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, ONAP, PyTorch, RISC-V, SPDX, OpenChain, and more. The Linux Foundation focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org.

