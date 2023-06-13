sweetgreen Celebrates 10 Years in Boston With Luke’s Lobster Collaboration

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, sweetgreen, the mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale, announced its partnership with Luke’s Lobster, the family-owned Maine seafood business founded by third-generation lobsterman Luke Holden. Together, the two sustainably-minded brands are rolling out the Luke’s Lobster Roll Salad exclusively available at sweetgreen’s Boston restaurants, celebrating 10 years since the fast-casual chain entered the market and paying homage to the New England summertime staple.

With this partnership, sweetgreen and Luke’s Lobster join forces in an effort to make a positive impact by supporting the fishermen who locally catch the fresh lobster off the shores of Maine. The bowl launch marks sweetgreen’s third seafood collaboration as part of the brand’s ongoing commitment to positively impacting coastal communities.

“Having met Luke during our time in college where we first shared our passion for bettering the food system, this is a partnership that feels very close to home for us,” said Nicolas Jammet, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of sweetgreen. “In our ongoing mission to make an impact in the communities we serve, we are excited to be working with Luke’s Lobster, a company that shares our ethos of sustainably sourced food, to bring this exclusive bowl to the residents of Boston.”

Inspired by the iconic East Coast lobster roll, the salad features succulent pieces of Luke’s Lobster knuckle and claw meat sustainably and locally caught by fishermen off the shores of Maine. The simple base allows the lobster meat to shine, as it is paired with chopped romaine lettuce, spring mix, new buttery focaccia croutons, shredded cabbage, raw carrots, basil and lemon, and is topped with sweetgreen's green goddess ranch dressing. Launching just in time for summer, this delicious new offering is the perfect lunchtime pick-me-up or dinner option on those hot summer nights.

"This collaboration has been years in the making, and I'm thrilled to partner with sweetgreen to bring attention to the hardworking men and women of the Maine lobster fishery," said Luke Holden, Founder and CEO of Luke's Lobster. "I love that sweetgreen chose to use the fresh lobster meat that we work hard to source, cook and serve at our shacks every day, including here in Boston, and combine it with fresh ingredients in their signature salad bowls."

To welcome the limited-time offering to the menu, sweetgreen will host a launch day party at sweetgreen’s original Boston location in Back Bay at 659 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02116 starting at 11am, just steps away from Luke’s Lobster, to surprise and delight old and new customers. Guests can enjoy limited edition sweetgreen x Luke’s Lobster swag, a chance to score merch from sweetgreen’s latest Farmer’s Market merch collection, indulge in sweet treats from Iggy’s, and sip on Spindrift samples.

The Luke’s Lobster bowl will be available to order in restaurants and via sweetgreen’s app or website for pickup. For more information follow sweetgreen on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @sweetgreen.

About sweetgreen:

Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG) passionately believes that real food should be convenient and accessible to everyone. Every day their team members create plant-forward, seasonal, and earth-friendly meals from fresh ingredients and produce that prioritizes organic, regenerative, and local sourcing. Sweetgreen strongly believes in harnessing the power of technology to enhance the customer experience to meet their customers where they are. Sweetgreen’s strong food ethos and investment in local communities have enabled them to grow into a national brand with a mission to build healthier communities by connecting people to real food. To learn more about sweetgreen and its menu, visit www.sweetgreen.com. Follow sweetgreen on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @sweetgreen.