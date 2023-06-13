MFE Inspection Solutions Teams Up with Voliro: Innovative Voliro T Drone Set to Transform Inspections

The Volir T features extreme mobility and can tilt +-90° to allow interaction in any orientation, truly omnidirectional. (Photo: Business Wire)

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MFE Inspection Solutions, a leading provider of advanced inspection technology, announces a new partnership with Voliro, the innovator behind the revolutionary Voliro T drone. This advanced drone combines omnidirectional capabilities with the ability to exert significant force and torque to structures, opening up new dimensions of maneuverability in any orientation, height, or location.

MFE sUAS Product Line Manager Cody Menchaca shared his enthusiasm about the partnership, "Teaming up with Voliro marks a significant milestone for MFE and our customers. The Voliro T drone is truly an exceptional addition to our arsenal of external inspection equipment. This collaboration reaffirms our unyielding commitment to drive innovation and equip our customers with the most advanced technology in the inspection industry."

The Voliro T drone stands out for its reliability and stability even in the most challenging environments, thanks to thrust-vectoring and 6DoF control. Equipped with semi-autonomous flight modes and sophisticated pilot assistance, the Voliro T ensures safe and effortless navigation even in environments where GPS is unavailable, making it ideal for close proximity structural inspections. With its modular payload system, the Voliro T is equipped with multiple integrated sensors for diverse inspection needs and is open for custom third party payloads.

Florian Gutzwiller, CEO at Voliro, spoke about the potential of this partnership, stating, "Due to the unprecedented appetite for innovation, the US market is critical for scaling our business. With their extensive knowhow and customer network in the inspection space, MFE is the ideal partner for us to efficiently expand our customer base in North America."

Laurent Zimmerli, VP Customer Experience at Voliro, added, "Customer excellence is our top priority, so being close to our customers is an absolute must. MFE’s proven experts, along with our own customer success engineers, make up the winning team for an outstanding customer experience in the US."

Designed for service providers and asset owners alike, the Voliro T promises safety, efficiency, and speed, with zero personnel exposure to height risks and up to 50 times faster operation compared to conventional methods. Whether inspecting wind turbines, heavy industry infrastructure, or power grids, Voliro T's end-to-end digital workflow and geo-located inspection data streamline the process while offering real-time insights into your critical infrastructure.

For more information about MFE Inspection Solutions and its product offerings, please visit www.mfe-is.com.

About MFE Inspection Solutions

MFE Inspection Solutions is a leading NDT, RVI, Environmental, and UAV solutions provider. MFE Specialists partner with their customers to provide comprehensive support from making the initial appropriate equipment choices to implementation and assessment. MFE offers a large inventory of equipment from top manufacturers including Boston Dynamics, Skydio, and Flyability, ensuring their customers have access to the most advanced, innovative technology available. MFE’s offerings expand beyond sales and rentals to include equipment calibrations, repairs, and training.

For more information about MFE Inspection Solutions, please visit www.mfe-is.com or on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mfeis.

About Voliro

Voliro has developed a highly advanced flying inspection robot for safe and efficient work at height. Voliro protects and maintains critical infrastructure by delivering high quality, cost-effective and time-efficient robotic inspection and maintenance solutions. Voliro’s powerful aerial robotics platform is supported by a strong ecosystem of applications delivered via in-house and third-party capabilities. Voliro has already demonstrated strong traction across various industries, for example the oil and gas, petrochemicals, maritime, infrastructure and energy sectors.

For more information, please visit https://www.voliro.com or on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/voliro-ch