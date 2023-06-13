Husband and Wife Power Team, Meritage Asset Management Group, Unite With Grove Point Financial

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grove Point Financial, a boutique independent broker-dealer and investment advisory platform, today announced the addition of Paso Robles, California-based Meritage Asset Management Group.

Led by husband and wife team Andrea and Kevin Klipfel, the financial professionals of Meritage Asset Management Group focus on retirement income planning and developing personalized financial plans that reduce risk while still providing long-term asset growth for clients both in and nearing retirement. The team has $61 million assets under management.

"We were looking to join forces with a firm that would offer us the benefits of a small boutique firm, while still providing the resources of a larger firm," said Andrea Klipfel, co-owner and wealth manager at Meritage Asset Management Group. "Grove Point does exactly that by providing us with individualized yet top-tier customer support. We felt well-prepared and comfortable during the transition."

The firm plans to continue growing its business by expanding its client base nationally. Through comprehensive financial planning and investment management strategies, the duo will address a broad array of clients’ needs. And Grove Point’s back-end customer service support will allow Meritage Asset Management Group to prioritize building client relationships.

"At Grove Point, we are dedicated to delivering a personalized and high-quality level of service, along with comprehensive financial planning resources, to our clients," said Rob Engle, Executive Vice President of Business Development. "The team at Meritage Asset Management Group shares the same commitment, focusing on providing individuals with the necessary tools for their financial advancement. We are excited to assist them in building meaningful relationships and supporting their journey."

Prior to their 20-year careers in financial services, the duo worked in the technology industry.

To learn more, visit: https://www.grovepointfinancial.com/

About Grove Point Financial

Grove Point Financial, LLC (Grove Point Financial) operates out of its headquarters in Rockville, Maryland. The firm provides broker-dealer and RIA services to more than 500 financial professionals across the U.S. Grove Point Financial is guided by a mission of delivering service excellence based on relationships, where all financial professionals thrive in an intimate and accessible culture that values partnership above all else.

Securities offered through Grove Point Investments, LLC (GPI), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Grove Point Advisors, LLC (GPA). GPI and GPA are subsidiaries of Grove Point Financial, LLC, which is a subsidiary of Kestra Holdings.