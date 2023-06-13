Traceable AI Announced as Launch Partner for Wiz Integration (WIN)

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Traceable, the industry’s leading API security company, today announces its partnership with leading cloud security provider, Wiz, as the company unveils Wiz Integration (WIN). Traceable, hand selected as a launch partner, brings the power of API security to WIN, so that customers can seamlessly integrate Wiz into their existing workflows.

Through this integration, the combined solution of the Wiz Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) and Traceable’s API Security Platform, gives organizations superior protection against API threats in the cloud. IT and security teams can now correlate and prioritize threats across architectural layers, enabling them to dramatically reduce their risk, without disruptions to speed or productivity.

In addition, WIN enables Wiz and Traceable to share prioritized security findings with context including inventory, vulnerabilities, issues, and configuration findings. Mutual customers receive the following benefits:

Prioritize risk management with comprehensive API to container visibility: By unifying the full scope of OWASP apps, APIs threats, and cloud-native environments, mutual customers can integrate container vulnerability identification with API threats and business logic abuse insights. This integration enables better prioritization, creating a resilient, secure cyber environment tailored to your unique business needs. This ensures your security posture is optimized, leveraging a holistic approach to empower your enterprise in the complex cyber landscape. Identify and analyze distributed attacks: The integration delivers enhanced detection by combining insights from both cloud-native internal and API external activities to identify indicators of compromise. This dual-layered approach enables a more nuanced and effective response to threats. Furthermore, your security teams become closely connected, creating a streamlined loop for improved threat detection and forensics. This capability bridges the gap between teams, augmenting security intelligence and facilitating a faster, more efficient response to potential cyber threats. Improve coordination across security teams with deeper context: Ensures rapid threat contextualization, prioritization, and response, by integrating container, K8S infrastructure, workload insights with API threats, and business logic abuse. This bridges information gaps between Cloud infrastructure and AppSec teams, optimizing threat response.

The combined value of these two offerings will streamline security for organizations that are on a cloud journey, regardless of where they may be on that journey. Code to cloud security can be realized by correlating and prioritizing threats seen in the APIs, and correlating them with security issues seen in the cloud. Our joint customers can now realize it with this integration.

"We are proud to support Wiz by integrating with their innovative cloud security platform as they enable a new security operating model that is scalable and collaborative,” said Sanjay Nagaraj, Co-founder and CTO of Traceable. “This partnership will enable our mutual customers to leverage the power of Wiz and Traceable seamlessly and efficiently, enhancing their overall experience and achieving their desired outcomes.”

"A best-in-class cloud operating model reduces risk, improves ROI, and drives efficiency," said Oron Noah, Director of Product Management, Wiz. "That value proposition is what lies at the heart of WIN, and what partners like Traceable are helping to make a reality. This collaborative philosophy brings real customer benefits and we are so thankful to have Traceable on board for this launch."

WIN is designed to enable a cloud security operating model where security and cloud teams work collaboratively to understand and control risks across their CI/CD pipeline. Wiz is setting the industry standard in an integrated solution strategy to maximize operational capabilities of organizations with partners like Traceable in WIN.

About Traceable

Traceable is the industry’s leading API Security company that helps organizations achieve API protection in a cloud-first, API-driven world. With an API Data Lake at the core of the platform, Traceable is the only intelligent and context-aware solution that powers complete API security – security posture management, threat protection and threat management across the entire Software Development Lifecycle – enabling organizations to minimize risk and maximize the value that APIs bring to their customers. To learn more about how API security can help your business, book a demo with a security expert.