Branson, Missouri, Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise ERP and Enterprise Permitting & Licensing Solutions

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced it has signed an agreement with the city of Branson, Missouri, for multiple integrated applications from Tyler’s Public Administration solution suite. The city selected Tyler’s comprehensive Enterprise ERP software suite, which includes financial management, human resources management, and utility billing, as well as Tyler’s Enterprise Permitting & Licensing solution. The solutions will be powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Branson selected Tyler because of its breadth of solutions, practical application of technology, and its ability to better integrate various city departments. The city also selected Tyler’s payments platform for online and over-the-counter payment processing to manage all aspects of revenue management, including merchant onboarding, reconciliation, and centralizing collections.

Once implemented, Tyler’s comprehensive system will bring the following functionality to Branson:

Enterprise Financial Management suite to handle all aspects of accounting, budgeting, and project performance

Enterprise Human Resources Management to support personnel and payroll data and processes, employee recruitment, and performance management

Enterprise Utilities to provide billing and customer information management for electricity, gas, sewer, and water operations

Enterprise Permitting & Licensing solution for more accurate community development planning and easier permitting and licensing processes

Extensive online solutions for Branson’s residents, employees, and vendors

“We are pleased to bring our modern and comprehensive Public Administration solutions to the city of Branson and look forward to helping them integrate their departments while creating efficiencies for staff and residents,” said Dane Womble, president of Tyler’s Public Administration Group. “The solutions will be deployed in the AWS cloud enabling continuous delivery of our solutions, seamless integrations, and enhanced security.”

The city of Branson, located in the heart of the Ozark Mountains in southwest Missouri, has used Tyler’s Municipal Justice solution since 2005. It has a population of nearly 13,000, and more than 9 million tourists visit the city every year.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 40,000 successful installations across nearly 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

#TYL_Financial