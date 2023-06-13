EverC and Pay.com Team Up to Fuel Safe and Secure Growth for Ecommerce Merchants Globally

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EverC, a pioneer in AI-driven merchant and marketplace risk intelligence and insights for ecommerce and payment providers, is pleased to announce our new partnership with Pay.com. This alliance will strengthen the efforts of both organizations, which are already disrupting the payments industry with innovative, tech-focused solutions that enable their customers to grow their businesses.

Recognizing the increasing prevalence of regulations and growing fraud risks in the payments environment, Pay.com has selected EverC’s MerchantView solution to detect potential merchant risk at onboarding and through ongoing continuous monitoring, while simultaneously continuing to automate and enhance the overall user experience for its customers.

By partnering with EverC, Pay.com will increase operational efficiencies with the capability to detect and eliminate bad actors, while attracting and retaining good merchants as the startup expands into new markets.

“We are very excited to provide groundbreaking deep learning technology to support scalable solutions for Pay.com,” said EverC CEO Ariel Tiger. “We are confident that this partnership will enable them to keep growing explosively and fulfill their mission of providing safe and secure payment solutions for their end customers.”

“This partnership with EverC is a very good fit for Pay.com,” said Assaf Cohen, US CEO of Pay.com. “Both of our organizations seek to proactively and positively effect change in a complex industry with deep regulation and increasing fraud risks. We are also both heavily invested in creating innovative automated tools and technology to empower our customers to focus on growth while confidently conducting business in the modern payments landscape.”

Pay.com enables enterprise leaders to effortlessly manage large payments and achieve their boldest visions, while empowering smaller merchants to reach new heights of success through seamless, fast, and user-friendly payment solutions.

Leveraging the EverC solution for efficient, effective risk management, Pay.com can remain focused on creating a payment transaction experience that is easy and convenient for its users, while mitigating risk and continuing to grow its business.

About EverC

EverC is focused on powering safe, scalable growth for the ecommerce ecosystem, with automated, AI-driven merchant and marketplace risk management solutions. The innovative, tech-focused company provides immediate and ongoing merchant risk intelligence for banks, acquirers, payment providers, and marketplaces. Learn more at www.everc.com.

About Pay.com

Pay.com, a leading payment service provider, is transforming the industry with its state-of-the-art solutions. With a strong emphasis on flexibility, scalability, and seamless integration through its robust API, Pay.com empowers businesses to effortlessly manage large payments. The company’s digital onboarding process ensures swift and hassle-free account setup, further streamlining operations. Committed to driving growth and simplifying the payment landscape, the company continues to offer businesses worldwide unparalleled ease, simplicity, and speed in their payment operations.