Sincere Corporation Launches Foundation, Awards $75K in Inaugural Grants to Massachusetts Organizations

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sincere Corporation (www.sincere.com), the technology Company behind Punchbowl®, Timehop®, and Memento®, today announced the launch of Sincere Foundation. The Foundation will fund organizations and programs that address basic needs in the communities where the Company was founded. For its inaugural grants, the Foundation has awarded $25,000 each to Haley House, One Family, and Hoops & Homework.

“We are thrilled to support these organizations with our initial grants,” said Rebecca Reiner, Executive Director, Sincere Foundation. “Giving back to the community has always been important to the team at Sincere, and our foundation will establish a legacy of philanthropy and support for years to come.”

The initial funding priorities for Sincere Foundation will include food security, housing stability, and safe spaces. The grant to Haley House will help fund the organization’s Food and Meals program, which aims to serve 225-250 households in Boston per week with a food pantry, soup kitchen breakfast, elder meals, and produce delivery to seniors. The grant to One Family will go towards direct-service programs that help Massachusetts parents with low incomes identify and pursue education and career goals, and achieve lasting economic independence and housing stability. The grant to Hoops & Homework will support two safe spaces for Framingham elementary and middle school students, with staff who supervise completion of school assigned work, promote reading and math skills, provide recreational and enrichment activities, and provide after school meals every weekday.

“At Sincere, we build technology that brings you closer and helps show you care to the people in your life who matter the most,” said Matt Douglas, Founder & CEO, Sincere Corporation. “We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to celebrate, recognize milestones, and honor memories. With the launch of Sincere Foundation, our technology and philanthropic vision share a common goal.”

Sincere Foundation will consider grants to organizations that are registered 501(c)3 organizations within the USA, provide services within Massachusetts, and align with the Foundation’s funding priorities. Grant proposals for up to $25,000 will be considered and reviewed on the following schedule:

Submitted by September 1, 2023 | Reviewed by November 1, 2023

Submitted by April 1, 2024 | Reviewed by June 1, 2024

About Sincere Corporation

Sincere is a family of consumer internet brands with heart. The Company is home to Punchbowl®, Timehop®, and Memento®, and builds technology that brings you closer and helps show you care to the people who matter the most. More than 275 million online invitations and digital greeting cards have been sent on Punchbowl, 125 million memories are relived on Timehop every day, and more than 9 million memories have been collected on Memento. Sincere Foundation supports organizations that address basic needs, and envisions a future where everyone has the opportunity to celebrate, recognize milestones, and honor memories. The Company was founded by entrepreneur Matt Douglas. To learn more, visit www.sincere.com.

About Haley House

Haley House uses food with purpose and the power of community to break down barriers between people, empower individuals, and strengthen neighborhoods. We believe in radical solutions: solving problems at their root by challenging attitudes that perpetuate suffering and building alternative models. Haley House works to bring together the people of Roxbury and the South End to address the issues affecting our neighborhoods, including housing, homelessness, re-entry, and opportunities for youth. Learn more at www.haleyhouse.org.

About One Family, Inc.

Founded in 2000, One Family’s mission is to prevent family homelessness and break the cycle of family poverty across Massachusetts. Their philosophy is that education and career access are the foundations of lasting housing stability. In light of this, One Family delivers direct-service programs that help empower parents with low incomes to earn credentials, enter family-sustaining careers, and achieve economic and housing stability. They also engage in public policy advocacy for systemic change, and train other organizations in their expert coaching methodology. Learn more about One Family’s work at www.onefamilyinc.org, or by following them @onefamilyinc on TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram, and @onefamilyinc.org on Facebook.

About Hoops & Homework

Hoops and Homework is a safe and nurturing neighborhood-based after-school and summer program, which expands opportunities for youth living in the lowest-income sections of Framingham, MA. Staff and volunteers supervise students in the completion of their school assigned homework, promote reading and math skills, and provide opportunities for a variety of recreational, cultural, and enrichment activities. Learn more at www.hoopsandhomeworkinc.com.