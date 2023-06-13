RetireOne Partners With Michelle Richter-Gordon on New Research that Evaluates the Value of Wrapping Risk in Client Portfolios with a CDA

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RetireOne® today released a new study from Michelle Richter-Gordon, AIF®: “The Net Economic Benefit of Wrapping Risk with a Contingent Deferred Annuity.” The new research examines the role a Contingent Deferred Annuity (“CDA”) may play in client retirement income plans and strategies. In her analysis, Richter-Gordon employs Monte Carlo simulations to compare how a CDA-protected portfolio utilizing a safe withdrawal strategy may fare when compared with an unprotected portfolio leveraging the same withdrawal strategy.

CDAs unbundle insurance protections from underlying investments enabling Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) to wrap models or approved mutual fund and ETF investments held in client brokerage accounts, IRAs, or Roth IRAs with lifetime income protection. Designed to help investors combat longevity risk and sequence of returns risk, CDAs provide advisors with a solution to maintain oversight on client assets as they enter retirement and begin the decumulation phase.

“Investors who choose to add a CDA to their portfolio may enjoy a more stable and better retirement than do their uninsured counterparts,” writes Richter-Gordon, who also serves as Executive Director of the Institutional Retirement Income Council. “Inclusion of CDA enables more scenarios in which spending need not decrease. Most modeled scenarios enable income increases, and even if contract holders never use the guarantee, in most markets they may fare better (in terms of net economic benefit) with the higher equity allocation a CDA may enable.”

As markets continue to experience volatility, and interest rates are rising to stave off inflation, protecting client spending in retirement is a major concern. This is especially true for those clients in the “fragile decade” of their lives—the last five working years through the first five years in retirement—when a poor sequence of returns can negatively impact spending for their whole retirement.

"Investors suffered through a down market in equities and one of the worst bond markets in history last year compounded by a 6% increase in spending for consumer staples and services” said David Stone, Co-Founder and CEO at RetireOne. "Michelle’s research demonstrates how, even in challenging markets, wrapping a client portfolio with a CDA supports more stable retirement spending by allowing RIAs to increase client risk budgets."

In partnership with Midland National® Life Insurance Company (Midland National) in 2021, RetireOne launched a Contingent Deferred Annuity called Constance®. Constance offers a flat certificate fee and the flexibility to begin taking income at any time, allocate to 75% equities, and sever at any time. RetireOne and Midland National recently enhanced Constance with the goal of making the CDA easier to integrate into advisory practices and more straightforward to communicate with clients by instituting fee reductions, adding investment options and simplifying coverage choices.

"The Net Economic Benefit of Wrapping Risk with a Contingent Deferred Annuity” is a free download on RetireOne’s website. Advisors who would like to learn more about Constance can schedule a meeting or call their RetireOne Relationship Manager at (877) 575-2742. For additional information, please visit retireone.com.

About RetireOne

Serving over 1,100 RIAs and fee-based advisors since 2011, RetireOne® is the leading, independent platform for fee-based insurance solutions. With offerings from multiple “A” rated companies, RIAs may access this fiduciary marketplace at no additional cost to them or their clients. Currently servicing over $1.4 billion of retirement savings and income investments, RetireOne continues to grow in its mission to provide advisors and their clients’ valuable retirement solutions that are simple to use, easy to understand, and delivered with outstanding service. Learn more at RetireOne.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @RetireOne.

