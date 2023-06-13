Reliance Matrix Joins Alight Carrier Partner Program

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reliance Matrix, an employee benefits company and provider of technology enabled absence and productivity services, is pleased to announce its partnership as part of the Carrier Partner Program with Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider. This new partnership empowers Reliance Matrix to begin connecting its proprietary data integration platform, Matrixlink®, to Alight’s employee experience platform, Alight Worklife®, for mutual absence and employee benefits clients.

The Carrier Partner Program creates integration points between Reliance Matrix and Alight, improving the experience for mutual clients to support administration efficiencies.

“The key advantage of Matrixlink is that is makes it easier for our clients to manage their benefits program on their system,” said Patrick Trinsey, Chief Marketing Officer of Reliance Matrix. “When that chosen system is Alight, we know the service expectations are high, and the efficiencies and productivity gains we can help deliver are especially meaningful.”

Partnership features include:

Easier implementation and enrollment — The Alight Worklife platform saves time and provides an enhanced employee experience and ease of use for employers to administer current and new benefit plans.

Cost savings — Strategic and process efficiencies help drive cost savings for Reliance Matrix customers on the Alight platform.

Value and expertise — High-level expertise and guidance on each account ensures users receive top-quality services.

More personalized employee experience — The Alight Worklife platform helps promote thoughtful product placement, where and when employees need them.

About Reliance Matrix

Reliance Matrix delivers employee benefit, absence management and workforce productivity solutions through the financial stability of a top-rated insurance carrier, the proven innovation of an absence TPA, and the daily commitment of thousands of team members across America. Through continuous innovation and focus on the customer experience, we aim to deliver products and programs that help individuals and employers protect and nurture those most important to them. Reliance Matrix is a member of the Tokio Marine Group, one of the oldest, largest and most respected insurance organizations in the world.

About Alight Solutions

Alight is a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider that powers confident health, wealth and wellbeing decisions for 36 million people and dependents. Our Alight Worklife® platform combines data and analytics with a simple, seamless user experience. Supported by our global delivery capabilities, Alight Worklife is transforming the employee experience for people around the world. With personalized, data-driven health, wealth, pay and wellbeing insights, Alight brings people the security of better outcomes and peace of mind throughout life’s big moments and most important decisions. Learn how Alight unlocks growth for organizations of all sizes at alight.com.