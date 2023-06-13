Rapid Manufacturing Providers Merge to Create a DisrUPTIVE Entity Branded as UPTIVE

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Driven by customers seeking a manufacturing partner offering a comprehensive suite of additive and traditional rapid manufacturing technologies, RE3DTECH, GoProto, Stanfordville Machine & Manufacturing and Phoenix Proto Technologies have merged to create UPTIVE, a disruptive force in the rapid response additive and traditional manufacturing industry, providing production-grade parts across numerous end markets including medical, electronics, consumer, automotive, aerospace and defense, automation and industrial, among others.

UPTIVE also announced the launch of its new branding and an enhanced online presence, available at uptivemfg.com. The customer service-oriented website offers a range of resources, including the ability to request a quote and a knowledge base library, with a focus on providing a human-touch experience and educating customers.

UPTIVE’s capabilities include Additive Manufacturing, Rapid Prototyping, CNC Machining, Sheet Metal Fabrication, Injection Molding & Tooling and Post-Processing & Finishing. The company’s experts offer step-by-step advice and accurate, custom-part development that helps bring their customers’ visions to life.

”The creation of UPTIVE reflects our expanded offerings and aligns with the ongoing execution of our growth strategy,” said Tom Kerscher, CEO of UPTIVE. “As the digital manufacturing landscape shifts to a more automated, auto-quote focused and virtual marketplace, our biggest strength remains our ability to offer human-driven quick response expertise, unmatched customer service, and high-quality components throughout every step of the manufacturing process.”

UPTIVE’s companies are committed to upholding and exceeding the high standards and core values its customers have come to expect - a collective vision of growth, innovation, best-in-class support, and a steadfast commitment to our customers. Brands under the UPTIVE umbrella include:

RE3DTECH - Additive manufacturing capabilities, including HP multi-jet fusion, and Markforged composites.

About UPTIVE

UPTIVE is a provider of quick-turn custom manufacturing services with a comprehensive suite of both additive and traditional manufacturing technologies. The company specializes in additive manufacturing services for production-grade parts across a variety of end markets, including medical, electronics, consumer, automotive, aerospace and defense, automation and industrial, among others. With nationwide locations including Illinois, California, New York, Michigan, as well as a facility in Tijuana, Mexico, UPTIVE offers numerous additive and traditional manufacturing capabilities, including multi-jet fusion, fused deposition modeling, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, polyjet printing, CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, urethane casting and injection tooling and molding. For more information, visit uptivemfg.com.