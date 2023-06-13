Cadmus Awarded 5-year, $162 Million Recompete Contract to Support EPA Office of Ground Water and Drinking Water

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cadmus, a leading provider of technical and strategic expertise to governments, energy utilities, and private sector companies worldwide, announced today it has been awarded a five-year, $162 million contract to continue its work in support of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Office of Ground Water and Drinking Water (OGWDW) on Implementation of the Public Water Systems Supervision and Underground Injection Control Programs. This contract, a recompete of multiple contracts Cadmus has held for more than 20 years, is one of the largest in the firm’s history. The award highlights the firm’s ongoing role as one of the leading contractors supporting EPA’s drinking water program.

The work of this project will support EPA’s efforts to develop and implement Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) regulations and implementation activities. SDWA mandates EPA’s Office of Water to establish national drinking water standards for public water systems to assure safe public drinking water.

“Cadmus’ longstanding relationship with OGWDW is immensely significant to Cadmus,” said President and CEO Ian Kline. “Over the course of our decades-long history supporting OGWDW, we have been able to make an impact on countless communities and cultivate unparalleled expertise in this domain. We are very proud to continue working with EPA to protect our nation’s drinking water.”

Cadmus supports government and utility clients by creating effective policies, assessing risks, planning for contingencies, gaining health and safety insights, providing training, and performing compliance testing. Cadmus also has multidisciplinary expertise in water, security, public health, climate, and communications. Read more about Cadmus’ water services.

