HighGround Expands Brand Portfolio and National Reach with Acquisition of Allklean

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HighGround Restoration Group, Inc., a portfolio company of Trivest Partners LP (“Trivest”) and prominent leader in the water damage restoration industry, announces the expansion of its family of brands with the successful acquisition of Allklean (“Allklean” or the “Company”) (https://callallklean.com/). Headquartered in Post Falls, ID, Allklean offers a comprehensive range of services, including water damage restoration and carpet cleaning, to residential customers in Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho.

Boasting 22 years of service in the Greater Spokane, WA, and Coeur d'Alene, ID region, Allklean has earned an outstanding reputation as a top-tier provider of emergency restoration services. It perfectly embodies HighGround's dedication to delivering exceptional service while nurturing a team of highly skilled professionals. Led by founders Kevin and Lisa Bunce, the company has achieved rapid growth and a strong market presence by focusing on delivering a great experience for the customer, investing in top-quality training for their team, and fostering a culture that promotes excellence.

“ With a focus on superior customer service and execution, Allklean is a perfect fit for our growing family of best-in-market restoration brands. We are excited about the partnership with Kevin and Lisa and look forward to supporting and serving this team for continued growth and long-term success in its local market,” stated Ben Balsley, HighGround’s CEO.

“ As we got to know the HighGround team to consider a strategic partnership, it was important for us to preserve our brand, our people, and our culture here in the community,” said Kevin and Lisa Bunce. “ We have absolute confidence in HighGround due to their integrity, proven track record and dedication to their brands and the people that run them. Finding a partner that aligns with your core values is rare in today’s market and we could not be more excited to be leading the industry and our community as part of the HighGround team.”

Through this acquisition HighGround maintains its commitment to preserving the brand identity and legacy of Allklean, while helping accelerate growth through invested capital and national scale capabilities. Allklean's established network and customer base provide HighGround with an extended reach into new markets and add presence in the Pacific Northwest. By combining the strengths and capabilities of HighGround and Allklean, the company is well-positioned to meet the evolving market needs and set new benchmarks for excellence in the industry.

“ We are pleased to partner with Allklean. They are a leader in terms of delivering outstanding restoration services to residential customers in Idaho and Washington. Allklean is an excellent fit with the existing HighGround family of brands and provides an attractive opportunity to extend our platform’s presence in the Northwest,” said Reid Callaway, Principal with Trivest.

With the addition of Allklean to its portfolio, the HighGround family of brands expands to include an impressive lineup of companies. Joining Dry Force, Cleanup & Total Restoration (CTR), Power Dry, More Floods, Dririte, Northeast Power Dry, Same Day Restoration, PureDry, and PureClean, Allklean further strengthens HighGround's presence in the restoration industry. These brands collectively cover every region of the United States, reflecting HighGround's commitment to serving clients nationwide. HighGround remains actively engaged in seeking additional brands and partnering with founders who share its core values of prioritizing people, delivering exceptional service, and fostering sustainable growth. For more information or to explore opportunities of joining the HighGround family of brands, please contact us at information@highgroundnow.com or visit www.highgroundnow.com.

About HighGround:

No one’s ever prepared for the chaos that comes with water, mold, fire, or smoke damage. And some contractors only make it worse. The property owner needs help from someone who knows what they’re doing – and who genuinely cares. And that’s why our family of brands come to work every day.

HighGround brands help customers who have suffered water or fire damage by providing 24/7/365 drying and clean up services coupled with reconstruction contracting, all while engaging with the customer’s insurance company to ensure seamless claims processing. Our brands have developed a robust referral program with residential and commercial partners by offering services such as hosted education and training, reporting and analytics, and competitive incentive compensation. This comprehensive approach allows HighGround to stay top of mind with these key referral relationships.

About Trivest:

Trivest Partners, with offices in Miami, Charlotte, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Toronto, is a private investment firm that focuses exclusively on the support and growth of founder-led and family-owned businesses in the U.S. and Canada, in both control and non-control transactions. Since its founding in 1981, Trivest has completed more than 500 investments, totaling nearly $8 billion in value. The firm has roughly $5 billion in assets under management, with a growing team of over 70 professionals. Learn more at www.trivest.com