ADS Services Signs Partnership Contract with Iraqi Drilling Company

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ADS Services (ADS) has signed a partnership contract and joint submission agreement with the Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) to provide oil services.

The collaboration between ADS and IDC will focus on introducing and integrating dynamic pressure control systems on IDC's fleet of drilling rigs.

"The contract includes providing support for turnkey drilling, introducing modern and advanced dynamic pressure control systems, both services and sales of products, and upgrading the oil services sector to keep pace with the factory drilling mindset in the US oil industry," said Charles Orbell, CEO of ADS Services.

The partnership includes the transfer of expertise and technology, as well as the training and development of technical and engineering staff. Through this partnership, ADS aims to further expand its reach into the region, focusing directly on Iraq in the field of drilling oil and gas wells.

This will be achieved through ADS's experience in delivering quality performance, completing projects in record time, and adhering to occupational health, safety, and environmental standards.

This partnership is a significant step toward the development of the oil industry in Iraq.

Orbell is confident that this collaboration will result in improved oil service performance and the establishment of dynamic pressure drilling techniques in the country.