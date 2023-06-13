Laminar Announced as Launch Partner for Wiz Integration (WIN) Platform

TEL AVIV, Israel & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laminar, the leading agile data security platform, today announces its partnership with leading cloud security provider, Wiz as the company unveils Wiz Integration (WIN) Platform. Laminar, hand selected as a launch partner, brings the power of the Laminar Data Security Platform to WIN, to improve customer understanding of how cloud vulnerabilities may put their sensitive data at risk.

The integration between Wiz and Laminar optimizes the value of both platforms while enabling organizations to more efficiently and effectively secure their public cloud environments. With this integration, data security teams can use the Laminar Platform to secure overexposed and unprotected data, remediate misplaced data, and delete any redundant, obsolete, or trivial (ROT) data — which ultimately ensures a more secure, hygienic data environment that meets compliance requirements. Pairing all of this data security posture with the Wiz platform allows cloud security teams to better understand how to prioritize cloud infrastructure vulnerabilities.

WIN enables Wiz and Laminar to share prioritized security findings with context including inventory, vulnerabilities, issues, and configuration findings. Mutual customers receive the following benefits:

Prevent Sensitive Data Exposure - Laminar enriches Wiz with a layer of data context that gives organizations additional visibility into the full impact of each attack path and issues.

Ruthless Prioritization - In collaboration with Laminar, Wiz enables infrastructure security teams to focus on issues that impact highly sensitive data first.

Streamline Collaboration and Remediation Workflows - With the joint solution, data security and infrastructure teams share data with a common view to contain and remediate risk faster.

The combined value of these two offerings will streamline security for organizations on a cloud journey, regardless of where they may be on that journey.

“In the past few years, the industry has learned that the security methodologies and processes used on-prem must be transformed to maintain the agility afforded by the cloud. A key tenet of agile data security is collaboration,” said Amit Shaked, CEO and co-founder, Laminar. “The integration of Wiz and Laminar promotes better teamwork, communication, and security outcomes for both data and cloud security teams.”

"A best-in-class cloud operating model reduces risk, improves ROI, and drives efficiency," said Oron Noah, Head of Product Management, Wiz. "That value proposition is what lies at the heart of WIN, and what partners like Laminar are helping to make a reality. This collaborative philosophy brings real customer benefits and we are so thankful to have Laminar on board for this launch.”

WIN is designed to enable a cloud security operating model where security and cloud teams work collaboratively to understand and control risks across their CI/CD pipeline. Wiz is setting the industry standard in integrated solution strategy to maximize operational capabilities of organizations with partners like Laminar in WIN.

About Laminar

Laminar is the leading agile data security platform and provides organizations the visibility and control they need to achieve data security, governance, and privacy in the cloud. Our cloud-native Data Security solution continuously discovers and classifies all cloud data, structured and unstructured, across managed and self-hosted data stores, including unknown shadow data, without the data ever leaving your environment. It analyzes access, usage patterns, and security posture, and provides actionable, guided remediation for data security risk. Laminar connects to your multi-cloud environment including AWS, Azure, GCP, and Snowflake via APIs and is agentless, asynchronous, and completely autonomous.