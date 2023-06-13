Euna Permits Expands in Florida, Empowering Polk County and Manatee County with Advanced Technology Solutions

CHICAGO & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Euna Solutions, a leading provider of purpose-built, cloud-based solutions that power critical administrative functions and financial operations for the public sector, is pleased to announce the expansion of Euna Permits, powered by OpenCounter, into Florida. Polk County and Manatee County have successfully integrated Euna Permits into their workflow, marking a milestone achievement toward their efforts to enhance operational efficiency and deliver exceptional customer service to the public.

Polk County, one of the fastest-growing locations in the United States with 32,000 new residents in 2022, recognized the need for Euna Permits to cater to its expanding population. Maintaining a high level of customer service and meeting growing demands is a priority. Polk County’s Building and Land Development Divisions comprise over 120 staff members and issued over 35,000 permits in 2022. For both Polk County and Manatee County, Euna Permits integrated the applicant experience to Accela, the back-end system of record, to maximize streamline workflow and efficiency.

"We believe Euna Permits can assist our customers with land use, building permits, and fee-related inquiries, while also serving as an economic development tool. By integrating with Accela, Euna Permits provides a better customer experience, making our agency more efficient," said Benjamin A. Dunn, Building Division Director of Polk County.

After partnering with Euna Solutions, Manatee County also experienced similar success. The Building Division of Manatee County completed nearly 60,000 building permits, a 34% increase from 2021. Commercial building permits for new businesses in unincorporated areas surged by nearly 47% from 2021. Furthermore, the number of administrative applications processed by the Planning Division increased by 16% over the previous year.

"We needed an interactive resource to help citizens and businesses more easily navigate zoning requirements and obtain general permit information. Euna Permits' Zoning & Permit Navigator reduces the volume of phone calls, emails, and walk-ins, streamlining our processes for improved efficiency,” said Lacy L. Pritchard, Business Services Manager of Manatee County.

Euna Permits is a permitting guidance solution created by previous city hall employees to improve the process and communication between those applying for and those administering permits. Custom portals are set up for zoning, business, special events, and residential to provide all necessary information to applicants in advance and increase the efficiency of the entire process.

"We are thrilled to expand our presence in Florida through our collaboration with Polk County and Manatee County," said Craig Ross, Chief Executive Officer at Euna Solutions. "Our mission is to empower government agencies and permitting staff with technology solutions that enhance efficiency and elevate customer service. Through seamless collaboration, Euna Permits enables its partners to achieve these goals successfully."

