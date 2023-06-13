North Carolina Virtual Academy Students to Be Celebrated at 2023 Graduation Commencement

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The students of North Carolina Virtual Academy (NCVA), an online public school serving K-12 grade students throughout the state, will soon move forward to begin the rest of their lives. NCVA will celebrate its graduates in person with a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16th at 10:00 a.m.

“Our students, faculty, and staff with the support of parents and learning coaches were dedicated to finishing this year strong,” said NCVA Head of School Katie Gomersall. “We’re excited to see our students graduate and move on to the next steps in their careers and academic futures.”

The class of 2023 – which includes 178 graduates and approximately 102 students will graduate with a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher. 72% of NCVA’s seniors have reported acceptance to trade schools, colleges, and universities across the country, as well as several branches of the military. Collectively, the Class of 2023 reports having been awarded nearly $90,000 worth of college scholarships. Many students are also headed straight into the workforce or will continue at positions that they have held throughout high school.

Katherine Trimble is NCVA’s 2023 valedictorian with a 4.7 GPA and will attend NC State University after graduation. Eva Knepp is the class salutatorian and will attend Wingate University after graduation. The ceremony’s keynote speaker for the live ceremony will be Representative John Torbett.

NCVA’s graduates have crossed the finish line of graduation and are prepared for their next adventure in life. North Carolina Virtual Academy students in grades K-12 access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects, a host of electives, and attend live virtual classes taught by state-certified teachers. In addition, NCVA prides itself on the unique clubs offered to students, whether academic, career-oriented or simply fun—all students are welcome.

North Carolina Virtual Academy invites all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration. Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: North Carolina Virtual Academy 2023 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: June 16th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: King's Park International Church -1305 Odyssey Dr, Durham, NC 27713

CONTACT: For any questions about the celebrations, please contact Katie Gomersall at kgomersall@k12.com. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at kschwartz@k12.com.

About North Carolina Virtual Academy:

North Carolina Virtual Academy (NCVA) is a full-time online public school program of the Durham School District, serving North Carolina students in grades K-12. As a public school, NCVA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company. Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future.

For more information about NCVA, visit https://ncva.k12.com/.