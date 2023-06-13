PAX Partners with Boston’s Blackbird Doughnuts to Celebrate the Launch of New Live Rosin Cannabis-Infused Gummies

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PAX, a leading global cannabis brand, announced the expansion of its cannabis portfolio to include the brand’s first premium, cannabis-infused edible product. PAX Live Rosin Gummies are made from full spectrum, solventless live rosin for a naturally balanced, full flower experience rich in cannabinoids. Crafted with real fruit and launching in Wild Strawberry, Heirloom Peach and Summer Mango, PAX Live Rosin Gummies are made without solvents, artificial flavors or colors, and are vegan and gluten free.

To celebrate the launch, PAX partnered with inclusive, women-owned shop Blackbird Doughnuts — beloved by locals and celebrities alike with seven locations across Boston — on custom doughnuts featuring fruit glazes to compliment PAX’s new gummy flavors (doughnuts do not contain cannabis). Doughnuts will be available at upcoming preview events, at selected future retail activations and at the Flower Expo, a new business-to-business cannabis trade show debuting at the Franklin County Fairgrounds in Greenfield, Massachusetts on June 14-15, 2023.

"It brings us immense joy to celebrate this launch alongside a cherished local establishment that shares our values of using high-quality, all-natural ingredients that bring delight to consumers,” said Brian Witlin, Vice President of Product Development at PAX. “Blackbird is renowned for their innovative approach to creating unique and unexpected flavor combinations that pleasantly surprise the palate. We had no doubt that they would be the perfect partner not only in crafting delectable fruit-forward creations from scratch, but also in our collaborative efforts to normalize cannabis consumption by leveraging a universal love for doughnuts."

"We are so excited to be partnering with PAX. A company we proudly support. What's better than a cannabis-infused gummy followed by a Blackbird Doughnut? We think nothing," said Elena De Silva, Managing Director of The Gallows Group, home of Blackbird Doughnuts.

PAX Live Rosin Gummies will launch in Massachusetts in June, with each individual serving package featuring 5mg THC and each package containing 20 servings for a total of 100mg THC. PAX Live Rosin Gummies start at $28 MSRP, and consumers can find a retailer on pax.com. PAX Live Rosin Gummies will roll out to California, Colorado and New York later this year.

