Levine Leichtman Capital Partners to Invest in cleversoft in Partnership with Management

FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Levine Leichtman Capital Partners (“LLCP”), a global private equity firm, announced today that it has agreed to invest in cleversoft Group GmbH (“cleversoft” or the “Company”) in partnership with its founder, Florian Clever, and management team. Main Capital Partners, cleversoft’s previous financial sponsor since 2018, will exit its investment. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2004, cleversoft is a leading pan-European provider of mission-critical regulatory software solutions to the financial services industry. The Company helps more than 700 global banks, asset managers, and insurers to efficiently navigate the ever-changing regulatory environment and ensure compliance. Headquartered in Munich, cleversoft has more than 150 employees with additional offices in Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Bulgaria.

cleversoft will continue to be led by Mr. Clever and the existing management team.

Florian Clever commented, “Our new partnership with LLCP is the next significant step in the growth of cleversoft. The investment will provide our Company with the resources and support necessary to fuel our future ambitions and consolidate our position as a global leader in the RegTech industry. We look forward to working closely with the LLCP team to build on cleversoft’s considerable momentum.”

Matthias Tabbert, Head of DACH at LLCP, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Florian and his leadership team to support cleversoft as the Company continues to aggressively scale worldwide, both organically and through select acquisitions. As LLCP’s first platform investment in the DACH region since opening our Frankfurt office last year, this is a crucial moment in the continued development of our business in Europe.”

Josh Kaufman, Head of Europe at LLCP, concluded, “cleversoft was early to recognize the rising regulatory and compliance needs of the world’s largest financial institutions, and successfully built a market-leading suite of software solutions to address these complex demands. We are excited to leverage our broad European and U.S. resources to support cleversoft’s expansion plans and together solidify its industry leadership.”

cleversoft is the fourth platform investment of LLCP Lower Middle Market Fund III, L.P.

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with a 39-year track record of investing across various targeted sectors, including Franchising & Multi-unit, Business Services, Education & Training and Engineered Products & Manufacturing. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Private Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. LLCP believes that by investing in a combination of debt and equity securities, it offers management teams growth capital in a highly tailored, flexible investment structure that can be a more attractive alternative than traditional private equity.

LLCP’s global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by nine partners who have worked at LLCP for an average of 19 years. Since inception, LLCP has managed approximately $13.3 billion of institutional capital across 15 investment funds and has invested in over 100 portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages $9.3 billion of assets and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Charlotte, Miami, London, Stockholm, The Hague and Frankfurt.

About cleversoft

