Berkley Accident and Health selects Healix International as preferred travel assistance provider

HAMILTON SQUARE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Travel is on the rise for all types of consumers ranging from conferences to youth sports tournaments, simultaneously raising risk exposures for all groups. To provide added protection, Berkley Accident and Health, a Berkley Company, has selected Healix International (Healix), an internationally recognized travel assistance leader, to provide emergency medical, security, and travel support services to individuals covered by Berkley Accident and Health travel accident policies. Assistance services are paired with Berkley’s travel accident products, including Business Travel Accident, Participant Accident, Student Accident insurance and more.

Effective March 1, 2023, travelers have a full range of support provided by Healix at no additional cost. Whether their needs are minor or serious, Healix connects travelers to the necessary medical, travel, behavioral health, or security assistance 24/7/365 from anywhere in the world. The Healix Travel Oracle mobile app and online portal help give travelers and risk managers an extra layer of support with pre-trip training, emergency alerts, and more.

“We’re pleased to offer these valuable, tangible services from Healix to help travelers be better prepared when something goes awry during their trip, whether it’s lost documentation or a medical emergency,” said Brad Nieland, President and CEO of Berkley Accident and Health. “Our insurance products provide the financial protection that clients need, while Healix delivers the personal care and hands-on support for travelers away from home.”

Charlie Butcher, CEO of Healix, adds, “A face-to-face meeting is a vital part of doing business, and with travel firmly back on the agenda for many organizations, we’re delighted to be working with Berkley Accident and Health to provide the support employees need while going abroad for work. “Traveling in 2023 brings plenty of risks, from the continued risk of coronavirus to the impacts of climate change on weather, to regional geopolitical challenges. Through the Healix services, Berkley Accident and Health clients can provide the tools necessary to reassure and support workers venturing out for business. With the combined support of Berkley Accident and Health and Healix, I am confident employees will receive the best possible support and outcome in the event of a crisis.”

Additional value-adds for clients include a wide range of capabilities, such as:

Emergency medical and evacuation services

Security evacuation

Translation services

Behavioral health support

Ground support and protective services

Pre-trip safety trainings

Travel assistance services are provided by Healix International and are not insured benefits. Berkley Accident and Health, W. R. Berkley Corporation, and its underwriting companies are not affiliated with Healix and are not responsible for nor assume liability for the travel assistance services provided by Healix.

About Berkley Accident and Health

Berkley Accident and Health is a member of W. R. Berkley Corporation, a Fortune 500 company. Berkley Accident and Health provides an innovative portfolio of accident and health insurance products. It offers four categories of products: Employer Stop Loss, Group Captives, Managed Care (including HMO Reinsurance and Provider Excess), and Specialty Accident. Coverage for Specialty Accident is underwritten by Berkley Life and Health Insurance Company or StarNet Insurance Company. Stop Loss coverage is underwritten by Berkley Life and Health Insurance Company, rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best. For more information, please visit www.BerkleyAH.com.

About Healix International

Healix International is a global provider of travel risk management and international medical, security and travel assistance services. Working on behalf of multinationals, governments, NGOs and insurers they look after the welfare of expatriates, travelers, offshore workers and local nationals in every country of the world. Healix provide a comprehensive, integrated range of solutions to help safeguard the health and security of their clients’ employees, providing a single point of contact to access the expertise and help they may need, wherever they are in the world, 24/7. www.healix.com.

HX Global is the US division of Healix International.