Core & Main Signs Agreement to Acquire Dangelo Co.

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Core & Main Inc. (NYSE: CNM), a leader in advancing reliable infrastructure with local service, nationwide, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire J.W. D’Angelo Co., Inc., (Dangelo Co.), a full-service provider of fire protection and waterworks products with three locations in Southern California.

“Dangelo Co. is regarded as an industry-leading provider of fire protection and waterworks products throughout Southern California. Their addition to Core & Main will strengthen our presence in the region and enhance the level of service we can provide to our combined customers,” said Steve LeClair, chief executive officer of Core & Main.

Since 1987, Dangelo Co. has provided contractors across Southern California with an extensive array of waterworks and fire protection products, including pipe, valves, fittings, post indicator valves, storm drain and sewer materials, and other related products. The experienced and knowledgeable staff serves customers from three locations in La Habra, Beaumont and Lakeside, CA.

"We are excited to welcome the Dangelo Co. associates into the Core & Main family. The breadth of knowledge, dedication to outstanding customer service, and complementary product and service offering gained with this strategic acquisition will greatly bolster our presence and service capabilities in Southern California,” said Brad Cowles, president of Core & Main.

“I am proud of the tremendous success Dangelo Co. has achieved over the last 36 years,” said John W. D’Angelo, CEO of Dangelo Co. “My team’s commitment to providing exceptional products and services to our customers has helped us become a leader in the Southern California fire protection and waterworks industries. Joining the Core & Main family will enable us to continue providing our valued customers with excellent support for their projects while expanding our product and service offerings.”

About Core & Main

Based in St. Louis, Core & Main is a leader in advancing reliable infrastructure™ with local service, nationwide®. As a leading specialized distributor with a focus on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, Core & Main provides solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets, nationwide. With approximately 320 locations across the U.S., the company provides its customers local expertise backed by a national supply chain. Core & Main’s 4,500 associates are committed to helping their communities thrive with safe and reliable infrastructure. Visit coreandmain.com to learn more.

