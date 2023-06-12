KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to CGCMT 2023-PRM3

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA announces the assignment of preliminary ratings to five classes of CGCMT 2023-PRM3, a CMBS single-borrower securitization.

The collateral for the transaction is a $405.0 million component of a $470.0 million non-recourse, first lien mortgage loan that is expected to be originated by Citi Real Estate Funding Inc. on or about June 28, 2023. The fixed rate loan has a five-year term and requires monthly interest-only payments based on an assumed fixed rate of 6.39%. The loan is secured by the borrower’s fee simple interest in 45 self-storage properties. The properties are branded as Prime Storage facilities and total 3.1 million sf. Overall, 41.0% of the portfolio’s self-storage sf is climate-controlled. The properties are located in 23 different MSAs across 15 states, with two state exposures each representing more than 10.0% of the pool balance: New York (31.1%) and Georgia (18.8%). The assets were built between 1945 and 2017 and are, on average, approximately 26 years old.

