Shore Capital Partners Announces Partnership with Roaming Hunger

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shore Capital Partners (“Shore” or “Shore Capital”), a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on microcap investments within the food and beverage, healthcare, and business services industries, is pleased to announce it has completed a partnership with Roaming Hunger (the “Company”), a Los Angeles-based software and services platform that partners with food trucks, catering companies, and mobile pop ups to provide foodservice solutions and experiential marketing activations for customers nationwide.

Founded in 2009 by Ross Resnick, Roaming Hunger has grown from a website that tracks food trucks to the go-to destination for event hosts looking to create memorable and innovative food experiences, and food truck owners, caterers, and pop-up operators who want to fill their calendars with profitable catering, vending, and promotional opportunities. The Company also offers several services to help mobile food vendors scale their businesses, make an impact on local communities, and reach even greater levels of success.

Shore Capital is partnering with the Company’s management team, including CEO Ross Resnick, who has led Roaming Hunger through tremendous growth over the past 14 years. Today, Roaming Hunger has over 20,000 food trucks, trailers, carts, and pop-ups engaged on the Company’s platform.

“ Our partnership with Shore Capital is the first of its kind in the food truck industry,” said Ross Resnick, Founder and CEO of Roaming Hunger. “ Together, we are building a platform to help food trucks and mobile vendors succeed in their local communities. The partnership will enable Roaming Hunger to invest further in our team and capabilities while continuing to service the food truck industry by providing food truck owners, caterers, and pop-up operators with various revenue opportunities. Together with Shore, we will continue to advance our mission of creating opportunities for anyone, anywhere; expanding culture through food; strengthening local economies; and helping small businesses thrive.”

“ We could not be more excited to partner with the Roaming Hunger team to help drive the Company’s next chapter of growth,” said Richard Boos, Partner at Shore Capital and Chairman of Roaming Hunger. “ Ross has built an excellent business focused on offering best-in-class services for the food truck industry through a unique, proprietary software interface and an industry-leading team. We look forward to helping build on the success already achieved to date and exploring new growth avenues together to help Roaming Hunger grow bigger, stronger and faster.”

Shore plans to invest in the software development, sales and marketing, business development, and operational infrastructure of the Company to drive transformational growth. Together, Roaming Hunger and Shore will explore opportunities for inorganic growth through acquisitions, and organic growth by expanding into new service and product offerings, as well as industry partnerships.

Jeff Smith, Principal at Shore, said, “ We look forward to partnering with Ross and the Roaming Hunger team to achieve our mutual vision of becoming the channel champion helping food truck owners, caterers, and mobile pop-up operators achieve their entrepreneurial dreams.”

To learn more about partnerships with Roaming Hunger, please visit www.roaminghunger.com or email press@roaminghunger.com.

About Shore Capital

Shore Capital, a Chicago based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is an investor in microcap companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, and Real Estate industries. Shore’s strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk, through access to capital, world class board and operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. For the third consecutive year in 2022, Shore received recognition from Inc. Magazine as a top founder friendly investor, and by Pitchbook research for leading all U.S. Private equity firms in total deal volume. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has approximately $3 billion of cumulative capital commitments through various investment vehicles. For more information, please visit www.shorecp.com.

About Roaming Hunger

Roaming Hunger was founded in 2009 to track the emerging movement of gourmet food trucks. Today, we are the leading platform for over 20,000 food trucks, trailers, carts, pop-ups, and caterers, connecting them with turnkey catering, concessions and event opportunities in their local communities. To learn more about Roaming Hunger, visit https://roaminghunger.com/.