ICM and Arva Intelligence committed to codeveloping sustainable rangeland program

COLWICH, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arva Intelligence, Pellet Technology USA and ICM have signed a letter of intent to develop a precision supplementation and rangeland carbon optimization program that will allow ranchers to monetize their contribution to greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction. Leveraging the expertise of all three organizations, the program is designed to offer a cutting-edge solution for carbon sequestration and value creation for rural economies.

Arva Intelligence, a technology company that develops field analytics software for agronomic operations, will help ranch owners identify opportunities for lowering carbon intensity (CI) scores and improving livestock forage with supplements.

The supplements will include ingredients produced by ICM’s low-carbon feed technologies. Pellet Technology USA will combine these ingredients with other climate-friendly feed products and deliver the supplements to distributors serving the ranching industry throughout the Heartland.

“ICM is thrilled to join Arva Intelligence and Pellet Technology on this project,” said Chris Mitchell, ICM president. “By combining our strengths, we are positioned to best serve the ranching community.”

About ARVA Intelligence

Arva Intelligence is an agriculture technology company that helps farmers maximize their profits and increase their roles as environmental stewards. Using cutting-edge machine learning and artificial intelligence, Arva Intelligence leverages field data to improve yield, lower cost, reduce risk and achieve sustainability goals for farmers. For more information, visit www.arvaintelligence.com.

About ICM, Inc.

Established in 1995 and headquartered in Colwich, Kansas, with a regional office in Brazil, ICM provides innovative technologies, solutions and services to sustain agriculture and to advance renewable energy, including ethanol and feed technologies that will increase the supply of world protein. By providing proprietary process technologies to over 100 facilities globally with a combined annual production of approximately 8.8 billion gallons of ethanol and 25 million tons of distiller grains, ICM has become a world leader in biorefining technologies. For additional information, visit www.icminc.com.

About Pellet Technology USA

Since 2012, Pellet Technology USA, LLC (PTUSA), has been providing the agriculture industry with high-quality feed products conveniently packaged to meet the nutritional needs of animals. The company is based in York, Nebraska. Its production facility has the capacity to produce 70,000 tons of range cubes and more than 300,000 tons of other products annually. For more information, visit www.pellettechnologyusa.com.