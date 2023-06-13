DSO National Laboratories Collaborates with Red Hat to Advance DSO’s Defense Research and Development Efforts

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DSO National Laboratories (DSO), Singapore’s national defense research and development (R&D) organization, and open source leader Red Hat, today announced a collaboration to develop new DevSecOps capabilities. The joint work between Red Hat and DSO shows the value of collaboration to facilitate knowledge exchange in Singapore’s defense R&D efforts.

DevSecOps, an IT approach that combines development, operations and system security practices, encompasses culture, automation, and platform design, integrating security considerations as a shared responsibility throughout the entire IT lifecycle. Red Hat aims to collaborate with and support DSO’s DevSecOps development through the adoption of a trusted hybrid cloud solution that improves integration and interoperability among systems. Using Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform and Red Hat Device Edge (early access) in addition to Red Hat training services, organizations like DSO can tap enterprise open source software to enhance automation processes and bridge old and new IT systems to deliver timely, mission-critical applications and services. DSO also aims to more quickly develop and deploy software to respond to evolving mission conditions in the field.

Red Hat Device Edge delivers enterprise-ready, lightweight Kubernetes container orchestrations, building on the MicroShift project to support different use cases and workloads on small, resource-constrained devices at the farthest edge Along with the Integration of technologies such as Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, this is intended to help DSO further extend container applications to even more remote areas running on resource constrained devices.

Supporting Quotes

Daniel Aw, vice president, enterprise sales, Red Hat APAC

“We are pleased to collaborate with DSO on technology solutions that can help drive their digitalization agenda. With the adoption of Red Hat open source technologies, DSO will have more agility to respond quickly and nimbly to new challenges through continuous innovation. We look forward to working with DSO on DevSecOps, automation, and other initiatives that will help DSO advance Singapore’s defense resiliency.”

Cheong Chee Hoo, Chief Executive Officer, DSO National Laboratories

“Red Hat is a valuable partner in accelerating DSO’s software development and deployment efforts. This collaboration will significantly advance our knowledge and capabilities in the latest DevSecOps practices as we deliver solutions from enterprise IT systems to mission-critical systems deployed in the field.”

