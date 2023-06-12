Community Health System Expands Use of Multiple Masimo Technologies, System-wide

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) and Community Health System (CHS), based in Fresno, California, today announced that CHS is adopting a variety of advanced Masimo monitoring technologies and solutions across its campuses. CHS, a large four-hospital network, provides all levels of care across the Central Valley area of California, and is standardizing on Masimo SET® pulse oximetry and deploying 800 Root® Vital Signs Monitoring and Connectivity Hubs and 200 Rad-97® Pulse CO-Oximeters® with NomoLine® capnography, system-wide.

In the next phase of its medical technology expansion, CHS will focus on its patient surveillance monitoring initiative, with plans to implement Masimo Patient SafetyNet™ for centralized remote patient monitoring, taking advantage of Masimo Hospital Automation™ to seamlessly transfer patient data into electronic medical records (EMRs) to streamline nursing workflows and improve patient safety. An additional area of focus is expanding its perioperative monitoring capabilities, with planned installation of advanced Masimo rainbow® parameters such as SpHb® noninvasive and continuous hemoglobin monitoring and PVi® pleth variability index, alongside SedLine® brain function monitoring, O3® regional oximetry, and LiDCO® hemodynamic monitoring.

Joe Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo, said, “We are honored to work with partners like CHS to improve patient outcomes across the continuum of care. Their dedication to ensuring their clinicians have access to the tools they need to provide their patients with the highest possible quality care – the most advanced noninvasive monitoring technologies, the most versatile patient monitors, the most sophisticated automation and connectivity solutions – is inspiring.”

CHS Chief Nursing Officer and Senior Vice President Daniel Davis, R.N., said, “This expanded partnership allows us to integrate Masimo’s best-in-class, noninvasive monitoring technology across all the hospitals in our health system. We expect it to optimize workflows and provide additional insights into patient status that will ultimately help us improve patient outcomes.”

Cheri Provancha, DBA, DML, Vice President of Supply Chain, Security, and Clinical Engineering at CHS, added, “We are excited to expand our relationship with Masimo and provide our outstanding clinicians with the advanced noninvasive technologies, monitoring devices, and automation solutions they rely on to provide the best care possible for residents of the Central Valley.”

CHS is a private, not-for-profit healthcare network based in Fresno, California. The system operates four hospitals and a cancer institute along with several long-term care, outpatient, and other healthcare facilities. In 2014, CHS implemented Masimo SET® for Women and Children’s Services and Neonatal Intensive Care at the Community Regional Medical Center campus, and have since expanded to standardize across all care areas at their campuses.

Their positive experience using Masimo technology – for clinicians and patients alike – was the driving force behind this multi-wave expansion and standardization on Masimo technologies.

