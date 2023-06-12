Minted Weddings Announces Mindy Weiss as First Weddings Tastemaker

Couples look to Minted Weddings to design their forever and can now discover over 100 items expertly hand-selected by Weiss, including save the dates, wedding invitation suites, day-of stationery and decor. The collection is rounded out with stationery accessories, coordinating decor and hosting essentials to create a truly memorable, end-to-end experience for wedding guests. (Photo Credit: Dennis Kwan)

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Minted Weddings, the premium marketplace of wedding goods for design-centric couples, today announced a partnership with celebrated event planner Mindy Weiss. Launching today, the Mindy Weiss Tastemaker Collection features all things wedding, from save the dates and invitations to day-of paperie and decor.

Mindy Weiss is an industry powerhouse with more than three decades of experience planning truly unforgettable events. Considered to be one of the world’s most creative party planners, Weiss has used Minted throughout the years as a go-to resource for luxe, personalizable invitations and other wedding essentials.

Now, as Minted’s 2023 Wedding Tastemaker, Weiss has applied her expert eye to a curated collection of stationery and decor, all sourced from Minted’s global community of independent artists and makers. Wedding customers can plan the wedding of their dreams—from sending the save the dates to toasting the newlyweds—with wedding essentials from Minted that feature Weiss’ stamp of approval.

Couples look to Minted Weddings to design their forever and can now discover over 100 items expertly hand-selected by Weiss, including save the dates, wedding invitation suites, day-of stationery and decor. With unique designs printed on luxe paper and crafted with high-quality printing techniques including foil-press and letterpress, all wedding invitations can be customized for any palette, silhouette or style to set the perfect tone for the big day. The collection is rounded out with stationery accessories, coordinating decor and hosting essentials to create a truly memorable, end-to-end experience for wedding guests.

“We are thrilled to partner with Mindy Weiss, the creative force behind many of the most memorable and high-profile weddings in recent decades. Weiss shares our passion for helping engaged couples uniquely express their personal love stories and her vast knowledge of the small details that make an event truly special make her the perfect Minted Weddings Tastemaker,” said Marissa Cedarleaf, GM of Minted Weddings.

“Minted Weddings has been on my radar for years and I’ve used it for many events,” said Mindy Weiss. “As a creative professional, Minted’s mission really resonates with me and I love how the marketplace empowers independent artists to pursue their creative passions. Decades ago, I first got my introduction to the wedding business through designing custom wedding invitations so this collaboration is close to my heart.”

The Mindy Weiss Tastemaker Collection draws inspiration from five distinct celebratory styles which reflect the freshest wedding trends of the year. Curated to inspire couples to create their own traditions, each editorial look references an iconic locale and marries a selection of timeless and unexpected designs. When paired with Minted Weddings’ complimentary high-touch concierge experience and customization capabilities, every moment from “Will you marry me?” to “I do” is imbued with a personal touch.

—A classic, but unfussy arcadian celebration at the family’s countryside manor. Formal china and crystal is intentionally paired with loosely, yet artfully arranged florals picked straight from the kitchen garden. Café Society —A big city wedding reception takes over a historic restaurant decked in larger-than-life décor. Rich reds, gilded accents and white tablecloths are the backdrop to traditional, but not overly glam vibes as something bubbly, something saignant and something flambé are served.

—A big city wedding reception takes over a historic restaurant decked in larger-than-life décor. Rich reds, gilded accents and white tablecloths are the backdrop to traditional, but not overly glam vibes as something bubbly, something saignant and something flambé are served. L’Invitation au Voyage —A bold, equatorial event with a vivid palette of fuschia, cobalt and citrus hues. Handmade artisanal décor, intricate embroidery details and abundant florals flank a long table of guests at sunset.

—A bold, equatorial event with a vivid palette of fuschia, cobalt and citrus hues. Handmade artisanal décor, intricate embroidery details and abundant florals flank a long table of guests at sunset. Sea Salt —A rustic, coastal wedding with a muted color palette. Cliffside ocean views set the tone for weather-beaten driftwood and shells plucked from the beach placed right onto the table. The couple has a natural edge and is not afraid to get a little wind-blown on the big day.

—A rustic, coastal wedding with a muted color palette. Cliffside ocean views set the tone for weather-beaten driftwood and shells plucked from the beach placed right onto the table. The couple has a natural edge and is not afraid to get a little wind-blown on the big day. Opening Night—An art museum setting with striking architecture, expansive scale, and cultural significance. The wedding décor, cake and attire is chic, monochromatic and understated to let the location lead.

To shop the new Wedding Tastemaker: Mindy Weiss curated collection, please visit minted.com/mindy-weiss.

